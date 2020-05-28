Correspondent Recognition: Barbara Uhles, Mt. Zion News Douglas County Herald Correspondent

How long have you served as our correspondent?

6 years, since April 2014.

What inspired you to assume this task?

The Mt. Zion Church elected me to be Reporter.

What is your favorite hobby or pastime activity?

Reading, Music and Grandkids!

How long have you lived in Ava/Douglas County?

34 years , since September 1985.

If you will, please share the year you graduated from high school?

1968, Beardstown, IL.

What is your favorite pie? ice cream? or pie and ice cream combination?

Peach pie.

Is there a food item or meal you are well-known for preparing?

Sunday dinner crescent rolls.