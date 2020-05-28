Corps Announces Spillway Releases from Dams

On May 25 and May 26, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District announced intentions to make spillway releases from the White River basin dams, and the Bull Shoals Dam.

The announcement stems from National Weather Service forecasts of significant rainfall this week. The announcement includes Beaver and Table Rock Dams, Bull Shoals Dam, and Norfork Dam. Releases will be based off rainfall runoff amounts, and because of uncertainty in rainfall forecasts, releases will be made in response to the on-the-ground impacts to best minimize flood damages.

The Corps is advising areas downstream of the dams to assess and take proper precautions. Landowners with belongings near river’s edge should make plans for high water.

The Corps says the Water Management staff has been and will continue to engage and be proactive in responding to conditions.

More information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil.