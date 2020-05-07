Commissioners Open Bids for 2019 Audit, and Mowing Services at County Jail

Douglas County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, May 4, with Presiding Commissioner, Lance Stillings, District No. 1 Commissioner Craig Cunningham, and Karry Davis, County Clerk.

During the meeting, commissioners opened two bids for a one-year Financial Audit for 2019. Bids were received from Stopp & VanHoy, CPAs and Business Advisors, LLC, $15,500.00 and McBride, Lock & Associates, LLC, $16,000.00.

Commissioners chose the lower bid from Stopp & VanHoy, CPAs and Business Advisors, LLC.

Commissioners also opened bids for mowing services at the new jail facility. The bids were from Lawn Care Services for $60 per mow, and Miller Lawn Service, $60 per mow. The bids are under review.