Coming Soon – Ava R-1 Digital Sports Scrapbook

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

You might remember the Ava football team won a game or two this season.

Boys basketball, girls volleyball and girls basketball all did well too.

To help commemorate this truncated school year we’ve created a digital sports scrapbook with 130 articles plus hundreds more photos that didn’t make the paper.

All from the Herald’s photojournalist Jason Hoekema.

The scrapbook is DVD-based, and will require a computer with DVD drive, a web browser, and a PDF viewer. No internet connection will be required.

The digital scrapbook will cost $15 and be available at the Herald offices.

We’re not taking formal pre-orders, but would appreciate hearing if you plan to purchase one or more. Just call the office at 683-4181 or send an email to the address above.