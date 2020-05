The Ava Board of Aldermen had previously canceled their regular session scheduled for this week on May 12th.

On Tuesday, however, City Clerk Suzanne Welsh announced a special council meeting has been called for today (May 14), 4:00 p.m. at City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to hire lifeguards and staff for the Ava Water Park summer program.

The next regular meeting time for the Board of Aldermen is Tuesday, May 26, at 5:00 p.m.

Meetings are open to the public.