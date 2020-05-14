Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

May 11 – Wednesday evening Bible Study was led by Brother Don Lunn. The subject was about “Prayer” (James 5:13-18).

Sunday morning we had 28 in attendance. Sister Linda led Sunday School’s Adult Class using Scriptures from Duet. 1:1-41.

Special singing was by Pastor Gary.

Birthdays were Tina Fleetwood and Truman Osburn. Anniversaries were Don and Misty Lunn.

Since this was Mother’s Day, all the mothers got gifts. The oldest mother, Sister Colleen Lakey, and the youngest, Lauren Weyrauch, both got a beautiful flower.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message of “Jesus Christ–What is He in your life?” physically, emotionally and mentally, with scripture from Isaiah and Hebrews.

This afternoon my daughter, Tabitha Spencer and granddaughters, Caylee and Jaycee, came down for Mother’s Day and had lunch with us. Then she and Gary and I went over to visit my momma, Margaret Rosseau.

Sunday evening special singing was by Sister Misty Lunn and by myself. Pastor Gary brought the evening message of “Trusting the Holy Spirit” with scripture from Matthew and Psalms.

Prayer requests this week were for Barb Gray, Betty Hesterlee, Delmar Rosseau, Don Lunn, Kevin, and unspoken.