Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Due to Covid-19 the Frye Family Reunion will be postponed.

No potluck dinner at Yates Cemetery May 24th due to the Coronavirus.

Goodhope Ministries Praise & Worship Saturdays. The First & Third Saturday of each month, 1:00pm – 4:00pm at Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church in Ava. Bring your song to sing, Bibles to worship, covered dishes appreciated but not required. Call to verify gathering being held if weather is inclement. (417) 351-2570.

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church in Ava. Thursdays, 6pm – 8pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. Call to verify gathering being held if weather is inclement.