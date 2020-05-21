Board Approves MSU-WP Tuition, Fees for 2020-21 

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State University Board of Governors today approved increases in tuition and fees at Missouri State University-West Plains for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Basic tuition for in-state students will go up $2, from $132 to $134 per credit hour, a 1.5 percent increase.

Board members also approved the collection of the $2 increase in in-state tuition they put on the books for FY2020. That increase was waived when the Missouri state legislature and the governor approved additional state appropriations for the campus in June 2019.

In total, in-state students will pay $4 more per credit hour in FY2021 than they did in FY2020.

Out-of-state students will pay an additional $4 per credit hour for FY2021, with basic tuition going from $264 to $268 per credit hour.

“When making decisions on tuition rates, our priority is to keep costs affordable while continuing to provide a quality education,” Missouri State-West Plains Chancellor Shirley Lawler said. “In these unprecedented times, a modest increase is needed to help keep pace with rising costs due to inflation.

“We also are implementing other cost-saving measures to manage our budget,” she added. “For instance, a hiring freeze has been instituted to help us deal with the revenue challenges associated with the coronavirus.”

Other fee increases were approved today, as well.

• Dual credit fees will go from $66 to $67 per credit hour

• Dual enrollment charges will go from $81 to $83 per credit hour

• Online course fees will go from $162 to $164 per credit hour

• Nursing fees will increase from $178 to $180 per credit hour for in-state students and from $356 to $360 for out-of-state students.

Housing fees also will increase. Students living in the Grizzly House residence hall will pay a total of $6,186 for the fall and spring semesters, a 1.5% increase. Last year, they paid $6,096.

Students living in the Grizzly Lofts will be charged a total of $6,950 for both semesters, a 5.1% increase. This year, they paid $6,616.

Housing fees at both facilities include a 19-meal-per-week plan.

For more information about tuition and student fees, contact the Missouri State-West Plains business office at 417-255-7260.