Blues Cruise: Ava Community & Businesses Turn Out for the Senior Hometown Cruise

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

It was pickup trucks, Jeeps, Mustangs, family sedans, station wagons, and Sheriff’s trucks.

It was open sunroofs, banners, balloons, and streamers.

It was blue and gold caps, gowns and tassels.

It was friends, family, teachers, business owners, and first responders.

It was horns honking, lights flashing, sirens whooping, cheering, hollering, and congratulating.

It was a parade that started at Town and Country bank, headed east towards the roundabout, then down to the Ava Square.

It was a lap around the square that had old-timers reminiscing about cruises back in the day, cars showing up from hours around to stack the square four-deep.

It was a way for the community to help a graduating class of seniors create some positive memories in a year otherwise only memorable for what got canceled.

It was a way for local businesses to support the seniors with gifts, discounts, goodies and snacks.

It was the 2020 Senior Hometown Cruise, held in Ava on Friday, May 15th.