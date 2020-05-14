Black Oak – Donna Dodson

May 11 – Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another; and so much the more as ye see the day approaching. Hebrews 10:25

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Zechariah 8:18-23 for the Devotion then dismissed us to class.

Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings and Liviya Wharton did the March for Camp Piland.

Please pray with us for Shirley Riley, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Margaret Jennings, Sharon Lyons, Jerry Ellison, Johnny Whitley, Candy Adams, Nancy Parr, Brandon Nelson, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, country and leaders, law enforcement, moms, health workers, Camp Piland and each other.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from 2 Peter 3:8-10.

Each mom received a small gift from the Church and Molly Potter won the Basket. We appreciate all the moms and their work for God.

It was good to be in the House of the Lord together with our church family. We are only having morning Sunday School and Worship for the month of May. We lost our dear Mike Parker during the shut down but are so thankful he is pain free and whole in heaven now.

May God bless you all.