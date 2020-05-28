Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

May 24 – No one admitted to having a birthday or anniversary, no one had visitors with them, and the congregation was small, but there was sunshine outside and a good spirit inside at Bethany Baptist Church, Sunday morning.

We are saddened at the death of Larry Powell this week, but are comforted to know that he trusted the Lord a long time ago and is now pain free in a much better place. We are praying for Linda, their children, and for the decisions that Linda must make now.

Norma Stillings sang a special song, Sunday morning out of one of her old and badly worn songbooks. She admits to preferring those old songs with a country church sound.

Pastor Robert Sorensen mentioned that Memorial Day is a time to honor the men who have fallen in combat while defending the freedoms we enjoy today, but there are other things that we should always remember.

We should remember the Lord, “great and terrible.” Our enemies may be invisible and unnamed, but God knows all things and can intervene and bring down any enemy. He promised an abundant life to those who remember to submit to God’s will and resist the devil. We need to search out and remember the words of Jesus. He said “Come unto me” and he said “Go ye.” He said, “Keep my commandments and while he hung on the cross, he said “Father, forgive them….”

We need to remember the “old paths” not because they are old, but because they were right. We need to remember the old messages that spoke about the “horrors of hell” and the “sweetness of Heaven.” We need to remember the warnings about sinful lives and the rewards for holy living. And in remembering dedicate ourselves again to the Lord.

I went to the Ava Cemetery for the Memorial Day Service, Monday morning. The flags of the different branches of military service were held to honor those who had served and for the “Missing in Action.” I thought about the uncles and a cousin that had served during the II World War. At least four of them were Purple Heart recipients. I had two uncles in the Army. Ivan Rogers was a medic in that war and continued to serve in Korea and Vietnam. He was injured in each of those conflicts. Uncle Don Putnam was an Army Engineer and served in the Occupation Forces in Germany. Uncle Elby Bench served with the Coast Guard on the west coast and Hawaii. Calvin Huff who was engaged to my Aunt Marie was in the Navy. He died in an attack on his ship and was buried at sea. Henderson Privett who served in that war and also in Korea was a Marine. He was my mother’s 1st cousin, almost like an uncle. His was the first military funeral I ever attended and the first time that hearing the Marine Hymn made me cry.