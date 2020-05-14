Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

May 11 – Tom Stillings and Joyce Greenwood of Ozark, and Alan Stillings of Ava came to the home of Norma Stillings to bring her birthday and Mother’s Day gifts and greetings. She prepared pizza and salads which they enjoyed that evening.

Kim Stamper, whose birthday is the same day as Norma Stillings’, brought a beautiful Azalea plant in full bloom. Norma loves flowers and tries to have something in bloom all spring to fall.

Sunday afternoon, Jody Stillings brought a cut flower arrangement and visited with Norma for a while.

Luke and Shauna Sorensen and their daughters, Kaylee and Khari, of Hope, Arkansas, came to Ava for the Mother’s Day weekend to visit with Robert and Darlene Sorensen and Tim and Sally Henderson. They attended church services on Sunday.

The ladies enjoyed a Mother’s Day Banquet on Saturday. Daughters from Springfield, Arkansas and just over the hill came for the occasion. There was good food, fun games, and a message from Marlene Heinz. We look forward to next year when hopefully there will not be another pandemic to limit participation in these events.

Mothers have great influence in the lives of their children even when they are grown. We can look at Hannah, the mother of Samuel, who was perhaps the greatest judge in Israel in the days before they had a king. Hannah prayed for a son and, if the Lord gave her a son, she vowed to give him to the Lord.

Hannah kept that vow. Her husband, Elkanah, confirmed that vow. When her son was born, he was named, Samuel, which means “Asked of God.” When he was weaned, Hannah and Elkanah took the child to serve in the house of the Lord. Even though Samuel was very young, he was well trained and was a help there.

What kind of character did Hannah have that made her such a great mother? She acknowledged God as the Lord of her life. She admitted her helplessness without God. She trusted the promises of God, having faith that God was able to do all that he promised. The Bible says that when she left the house of the Lord that day after praying that her “countenance” was no longer sad. Hannah was rewarded with a son and she “lent him to the Lord.” She gave God her best. God did reward her for that. Samuel proved to be a great servant for God.

We may ask ourselves do we have that character and do we give the best to the Lord? When we make vows do we keep them?

The Ladies will have their Bible Study, Friday, 1:00 PM at the church.