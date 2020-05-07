Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

May 3 – It had been a long time since anyone admitted to having a birthday, or perhaps they were “sheltering in place,” but this week Norma Stillings stood up front for the singing of “Happy Birthday.” She turns 83 this week. She did not stand alone because Tim and Sally Henderson were celebrating their first wedding anniversary this week. We are thankful for these happy occasions in a troubled world.

Pastor Bob had reported to the congregation a couple of weeks ago that the water heater had failed and part of the sound system had failed. He had asked for donations to the projects fund. Sunday evening he announced that the money had come in to pay for those expenses. God is good.

We are still praying that God will give our leaders wisdom as we cautiously work toward opening up Missouri and our nation.

Darlene Sorensen sang a special song before Pastor Bob Sorensen brought his message from John 3:16 on “The six greatest words in the Bible.”

This may be the most familiar verse in the Bible. The beginning phrase, “For God so loved the world…” tells us why God sent his only begotten Son to die for us. Jesus came to save sinners by making the necessary payment for our sins. So that we would not perish in Hell as we deserve, but have everlasting life.

This gift of everlasting life is proof that God loves us. It is available to anyone, everyone who believes the record of the death, burial, and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ and will call upon his name with a repentant heart. The gift is eternal life with the Lord who loved us enough that he “gave.”