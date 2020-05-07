Barbara Sisney Daniel – Douglas County Herald Correspondent

How long have you served as our correspondent?

About 5 years. But, I did write some when I was 16.

What inspired you to assume this task?

The Douglas Co. Herald was my choice. The Lord urged me to contact Sue (Ed).

What is your favorite hobby or pastime activity?

Reading and staying alive.

How long have you lived in Ava/Douglas County?

I grew up in Ava. I now live in Bolivar.

If you will, please share the year you graduated from high school?

1951, Ava.

What is your favorite pie? ice cream? or pie and ice cream combination?

Any kind. Vanilla ice cream..

Is there a food item or meal you are well-known for preparing?

Home-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, greenbeans and cream gravy.