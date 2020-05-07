Ava’s Herrera from Local FFA Chapter is Area 12 Star Farmer

JEFFERSON CITY –– The Missouri FFA Association recognized Haley Elise Herrera of the Ava FFA Chapter as the Area 12 Star Farmer. Her parents are Pete and Jessica Herrera of Ava.

At Ava R-I, FFA advisors are John Branstetter and Brent Lakey.

Area Star Farmers are chosen based upon outstanding production agriculture in the student’s supervised agricultural experience program and active participation in FFA. Area 12 includes 21 Chapters in the Southwest District.

MFA Inc., Columbia, sponsors the 16 area Star Farmer awards and the State Star Farmer Award.

Herrera’s SAE began working for Herrera Cattle Company, Ava, to earn money to buy a herd of cattle. She started by helping with feeding cattle and administering vaccinations. Her duties have expanded to checking cattle, fixing and building fences, and harvesting hay. Herrera said she will continue to expand her cattle herd and hope to obtain her American FFA Degree.

Herrera served as chapter sentinel. She competed at the district level in the livestock evaluation career development event. She also competed in the Missouri Soil and Water Association FFA Prepared Public Speaking Contest. Herrera attended the Area Greenhand Conference.

Herrera is a member of Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, pep club, Anchor Club, TREND, Compass, and SkillsUSA. Herrera was involved in track and field, and volleyball.

After graduating high school, Herrera will have earned an associate degree in behavioral science through Drury University, Springfield.

She plans to attend Missouri State University, Springfield, to study pre-medicine. Herrera said she intends to go to medical school to become a neonatologist.

The Missouri FFA has 25,945 members representing 348 chapters. The national organization has more than 700,000 members representing 8,612 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.