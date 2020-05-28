Ava Seventh Day Adventist -Judy Ulrich

May 24 – Adlai Stevenson II once said, “Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime.” With all of the Memorial Day events that are happening right now it can be easy to get caught up in the excitement of the festivities and forget what the holiday is actually about: to remember and honor all military personnel who have died in the service of our country. This is a solemn, sober event where we remember those who gave everything to protect our country and our way of life. And as we do that, let us each strive to become the sort of person who lives up to the ideals imagined by our forefathers.

Our speaker this week was Pastor Terry Wolfe. His sermon title was “Preparation for the Final Conflict, part 1”. Pastor Wolfe started off by telling us about a recent Zoom meeting where the conference president reminded them of their duty as ministers. He said, “People are angry – the world is angry. People are dying while we fight over politics. Do not get angry, do not get caught up in the politics. Be kind to one another, encourage and enlighten one another. Study your Bible, search the scriptures, understand your duty as a Christian.”

Pastor Wolfe likened our need for spiritual preparation to actual preparation for physical warfare. In Hosea 4:6 (KJV) it says, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.” He reminded us that if we do not study the Bible – our guidebook, if our personal bookshelves are filled up with entertainment and fictional diversions instead of Godly studies, we will not be prepared for the final conflict.

In Luke 1 the angel Gabriel visits a priest named Zacharias to notify him that he was to be a father and that his son, John the Baptist “…shall be filled with the Holy Ghost, even from his mother’s womb. And many of the children of Israel shall he turn to the Lord their God. And he shall go before him in the spirit and power of Elias, to turn the hearts of the fathers to the children, and the disobedient to the wisdom of the just; to make ready a people prepared for the Lord.”

Pastor Wolfe reminded us once again that there is a crisis coming and that many of us are unprepared. Either we don’t have the Bible and other spiritual reference books at all, or the books are sitting on our bookshelves gathering dust. Why does this matter? What exactly should we be preparing for? Isn’t it enough just to be a “good” person?

Pastor Wolfe also reminded us that there is more for us to do. Jesus gave the Gospel Commission to every one of His followers. Mark 16:15 says “And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.” And how can we do that if we do not first prepare?

Please join us for Sabbath School lesson study each Saturday morning at 9:30 am, for Worship Service Saturday mornings at 11 am and for Prayer meeting each Wednesday evening at 6:30 pm. We have not yet restarted our children’s Pathfinder program nor our Community Service Center.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713. Check us out at our website and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!