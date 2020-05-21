by Michael Boyink

mike@douglascountyherald.com

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the normal year-end Ava R-1 Senior Awards were delivered via a YouTube video, rather than during an all-school assembly.

The full video can be found at youtu.be/dhQP360DYD4. Below are the award details.

Ava Alumni Thomas Kay Yeoman Memorial Scholarship:

Emaly Keyes

Karcee McFarlin

Haley Hererra

Grace Roberts

Olivia Heriford

Kayden Myers

Ava Masonic Lodge #26 Undergraduate Scholarship:

Karcee McFarlin

Kayden Myers

Ava Industrial Development Corporation Scholarship:

Eden Little

Captain George Lakey Memorial Scholarship:

Owen Herrell

Century Bank of the Ozarks Scholarship:

Eden Little

Kayden Myers

Charles Mersereau Family Charitable Scholarship:

Maranda Davidson

Regan Koop

Camryn Lee

Eden Little

Karcee McFarlin

Kennedy Meyer

Kayden Myers

Caiden Palmer

Grace Roberts

Nate Swofford

Charles Roop Memorial Scholarship:

Haley Herrera.

The Class of 1981 Memorial Scholarship:

Caleb Brown

Karcee McFarlin

Clinkingbeard Funeral Home Scholarship:

Caleb Brown

Community Teachers’ Association Scholarship:

Olivia Heriford

Sydney Snelson

Grace Roberts

The Donna Cox Memorial Scholarship:

Olivia Heriford

Reagan Swatosh

The HomePride Bank Scholarship:

Claire Fossett

Reagan Swatosh

Jerry DePoortere Memorial Scholarship:

Jessica Schneeweis

Ronnie Nash Memorial Scholarship:

Samantha Lawson

Johnson Price Memorial Scholarship:

Eden Little

The Josh Flemming Memorial Scholarship:

Blake King

Dylan King

Law Office of Christopher Swatosh Scholarship:

Hunter Downs

Alexander Stevens

Reagan Swatosh

Lions Club Scholarship:

Karcee McFarlin

Mandy Hampton Memorial Scholarship:

Blake King

Nate Swofford

Eden Little

Michael Blakey Memorial Scholarship:

Grace Roberts

The Ministerial Alliance FCA Scholarship:

Camryn Lee

Ava P.E.O. Chapter IH Scholarship:

Olivia Heriford

Karcee McFarlin

National P.E.O. STAR Scholarship

Reagan Swatosh

Options Pregnancy Center Community Scholarship:

Haley Herrera

Emaly Keyes

Pat Souder Henry Scholarship

Karcee McFarlin

Ron Orcutt Memorial Scholarship:

Karcee McFarlin

The Seri Hutchison Memorial Scholarship:

Olivia Heriford

Shirley Carter Piland Memorial Scholarship:

Olivia Heriford

Grace Roberts

Sydney Snelson

The Claude Bradley Piland Memorial Scholarship:

Dylan King

Samantha Lawson

Marilyn Piland Shexsnayder Scholarship:

Claire Fossett

Regan Koop

Eden Little

Stockmens Bank Scholarship:

Karcee McFarlin

Town & Country Bank Scholarship:

Claire Fossett

Olivia Heriford

Dylan King

Grace Roberts

Tri-County Veterans Scholarship:

Caiden Palmer

The Tracy Murphy Memorial Scholarship:

Hunter Downs

Karcee McFarlin

Missouri Bright Flight Eligible:

Karcee McFarlin

Alexander Stevens

Reagan Swatosh

College Preparatory Certificates

These students must have scored a minimum of 21 on their ACT test and have maintained a minimum Grade Point Average of 3.0 plus all other graduation course requirements.

Caleb Brown

Nichole Degase

Calee Dollarhide

Claire Fossett

Haley Herrera

Jack Johnson

Sunsarah Johnston

Emaly Keyes

Megan Lakey

Tristin Lapointe

Eden Little

Karcee McFarlin

Makayla Miller

Brayden Mitchell

Caiden Palmer

Grace Roberts

Clara Sicilia

Alexander Stevens

Reagan Swatosh

Nate Swofford

The Medallion Award for Scholastic Excellence

For seniors who have maintained a grade point average of 3.7 or above for every semester at Ava High School. Congratulations to the following seniors who have accomplished this award:

Claire Fossett

Olivia Heriford

Haley Herrera

Emaly Keyes

Dylan King

Regan Koop

Megan Lakey

Eden Little

Karcee McFarlin

Grace Roberts

Reagan Swatosh

Nate Swofford

2020 Academic Student of the Year:

Hunter Downs

2020 Citizen of the Year:

Nate Swofford