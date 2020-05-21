by Michael Boyink
mike@douglascountyherald.com
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the normal year-end Ava R-1 Senior Awards were delivered via a YouTube video, rather than during an all-school assembly.
The full video can be found at youtu.be/dhQP360DYD4. Below are the award details.
Ava Alumni Thomas Kay Yeoman Memorial Scholarship:
- Emaly Keyes
- Karcee McFarlin
- Haley Hererra
- Grace Roberts
- Olivia Heriford
- Kayden Myers
Ava Masonic Lodge #26 Undergraduate Scholarship:
- Karcee McFarlin
- Kayden Myers
Ava Industrial Development Corporation Scholarship:
- Eden Little
Captain George Lakey Memorial Scholarship:
- Owen Herrell
Century Bank of the Ozarks Scholarship:
- Eden Little
- Kayden Myers
Charles Mersereau Family Charitable Scholarship:
- Maranda Davidson
- Regan Koop
- Camryn Lee
- Eden Little
- Karcee McFarlin
- Kennedy Meyer
- Kayden Myers
- Caiden Palmer
- Grace Roberts
- Nate Swofford
Charles Roop Memorial Scholarship:
- Haley Herrera.
The Class of 1981 Memorial Scholarship:
- Caleb Brown
- Karcee McFarlin
Clinkingbeard Funeral Home Scholarship:
- Caleb Brown
Community Teachers’ Association Scholarship:
- Olivia Heriford
- Sydney Snelson
- Grace Roberts
The Donna Cox Memorial Scholarship:
- Olivia Heriford
- Reagan Swatosh
The HomePride Bank Scholarship:
- Claire Fossett
- Reagan Swatosh
Jerry DePoortere Memorial Scholarship:
- Jessica Schneeweis
Ronnie Nash Memorial Scholarship:
- Samantha Lawson
Johnson Price Memorial Scholarship:
- Eden Little
The Josh Flemming Memorial Scholarship:
- Blake King
- Dylan King
Law Office of Christopher Swatosh Scholarship:
- Hunter Downs
- Alexander Stevens
- Reagan Swatosh
Lions Club Scholarship:
- Karcee McFarlin
Mandy Hampton Memorial Scholarship:
- Blake King
- Nate Swofford
- Eden Little
Michael Blakey Memorial Scholarship:
- Grace Roberts
The Ministerial Alliance FCA Scholarship:
- Camryn Lee
Ava P.E.O. Chapter IH Scholarship:
- Olivia Heriford
- Karcee McFarlin
National P.E.O. STAR Scholarship
- Reagan Swatosh
Options Pregnancy Center Community Scholarship:
- Haley Herrera
- Emaly Keyes
Pat Souder Henry Scholarship
- Karcee McFarlin
Ron Orcutt Memorial Scholarship:
- Karcee McFarlin
The Seri Hutchison Memorial Scholarship:
- Olivia Heriford
Shirley Carter Piland Memorial Scholarship:
- Olivia Heriford
- Grace Roberts
- Sydney Snelson
The Claude Bradley Piland Memorial Scholarship:
- Dylan King
- Samantha Lawson
Marilyn Piland Shexsnayder Scholarship:
- Claire Fossett
- Regan Koop
- Eden Little
Stockmens Bank Scholarship:
- Karcee McFarlin
Town & Country Bank Scholarship:
- Claire Fossett
- Olivia Heriford
- Dylan King
- Grace Roberts
Tri-County Veterans Scholarship:
- Caiden Palmer
The Tracy Murphy Memorial Scholarship:
- Hunter Downs
- Karcee McFarlin
Missouri Bright Flight Eligible:
- Karcee McFarlin
- Alexander Stevens
- Reagan Swatosh
College Preparatory Certificates
These students must have scored a minimum of 21 on their ACT test and have maintained a minimum Grade Point Average of 3.0 plus all other graduation course requirements.
- Caleb Brown
- Nichole Degase
- Calee Dollarhide
- Claire Fossett
- Haley Herrera
- Jack Johnson
- Sunsarah Johnston
- Emaly Keyes
- Megan Lakey
- Tristin Lapointe
- Eden Little
- Karcee McFarlin
- Makayla Miller
- Brayden Mitchell
- Caiden Palmer
- Grace Roberts
- Clara Sicilia
- Alexander Stevens
- Reagan Swatosh
- Nate Swofford
The Medallion Award for Scholastic Excellence
For seniors who have maintained a grade point average of 3.7 or above for every semester at Ava High School. Congratulations to the following seniors who have accomplished this award:
- Claire Fossett
- Olivia Heriford
- Haley Herrera
- Emaly Keyes
- Dylan King
- Regan Koop
- Megan Lakey
- Eden Little
- Karcee McFarlin
- Grace Roberts
- Reagan Swatosh
- Nate Swofford
2020 Academic Student of the Year:
- Hunter Downs
2020 Citizen of the Year:
- Nate Swofford