Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the normal year-end Ava R-1 Senior Awards were delivered via a YouTube video, rather than during an all-school assembly. 

The full video can be found at youtu.be/dhQP360DYD4. Below are the award details.

Ava Alumni Thomas Kay Yeoman Memorial Scholarship:

  • Emaly Keyes 
  • Karcee McFarlin 
  • Haley Hererra 
  • Grace Roberts
  • Olivia Heriford 
  • Kayden Myers

Ava Masonic Lodge #26 Undergraduate Scholarship:

  • Karcee McFarlin
  • Kayden Myers

Ava Industrial Development Corporation Scholarship:

  • Eden Little

Captain George Lakey Memorial Scholarship:

  • Owen Herrell

Century Bank of the Ozarks Scholarship:

  • Eden Little 
  • Kayden Myers

Charles Mersereau Family Charitable Scholarship:

  • Maranda Davidson 
  • Regan Koop
  • Camryn Lee
  • Eden Little
  • Karcee McFarlin
  • Kennedy Meyer
  • Kayden Myers
  • Caiden Palmer 
  • Grace Roberts
  • Nate Swofford 

Charles Roop Memorial Scholarship:

  • Haley Herrera.

The Class of 1981 Memorial Scholarship:

  • Caleb Brown
  • Karcee McFarlin

Clinkingbeard Funeral Home Scholarship:

  • Caleb Brown

Community Teachers’ Association Scholarship:

  • Olivia Heriford
  • Sydney Snelson
  • Grace Roberts

The Donna Cox Memorial Scholarship:

  • Olivia Heriford
  • Reagan Swatosh

The HomePride Bank Scholarship:

  • Claire Fossett
  • Reagan Swatosh

Jerry DePoortere Memorial Scholarship:

  • Jessica Schneeweis

Ronnie Nash Memorial Scholarship: 

  • Samantha Lawson

Johnson Price Memorial Scholarship:

  • Eden Little

The Josh Flemming Memorial Scholarship:

  • Blake King 
  • Dylan King

Law Office of Christopher Swatosh Scholarship:

  • Hunter Downs
  • Alexander Stevens
  • Reagan Swatosh

Lions Club Scholarship:

  • Karcee McFarlin

Mandy Hampton Memorial Scholarship:

  • Blake King
  • Nate Swofford
  • Eden Little

Michael Blakey Memorial Scholarship:

  • Grace Roberts

The Ministerial Alliance FCA Scholarship:

  • Camryn Lee

Ava P.E.O. Chapter IH Scholarship:

  • Olivia Heriford
  • Karcee McFarlin

National P.E.O. STAR Scholarship

  • Reagan Swatosh

Options Pregnancy Center Community Scholarship:

  • Haley Herrera
  • Emaly Keyes

Pat Souder Henry Scholarship 

  • Karcee McFarlin

Ron Orcutt Memorial Scholarship:

  • Karcee McFarlin

The Seri Hutchison Memorial Scholarship:

  • Olivia Heriford

Shirley Carter Piland Memorial Scholarship:

  • Olivia Heriford
  • Grace Roberts
  • Sydney Snelson

The Claude Bradley Piland Memorial Scholarship:

  • Dylan King
  • Samantha Lawson

Marilyn Piland Shexsnayder Scholarship:

  • Claire Fossett
  • Regan Koop
  • Eden Little 

Stockmens Bank Scholarship:

  • Karcee McFarlin

Town & Country Bank Scholarship:

  • Claire Fossett
  • Olivia Heriford
  • Dylan King
  • Grace Roberts

Tri-County Veterans Scholarship:

  • Caiden Palmer

The Tracy Murphy Memorial Scholarship:

  • Hunter Downs
  • Karcee McFarlin

Missouri Bright Flight Eligible:

  • Karcee McFarlin
  • Alexander Stevens
  • Reagan Swatosh

College Preparatory Certificates

These students must have scored a minimum of 21 on their ACT test and have maintained a minimum Grade Point Average of 3.0 plus all other graduation course requirements.  

  • Caleb Brown
  • Nichole Degase
  • Calee Dollarhide
  • Claire Fossett
  • Haley Herrera
  • Jack Johnson
  • Sunsarah Johnston
  • Emaly Keyes
  • Megan Lakey
  • Tristin Lapointe
  • Eden Little
  • Karcee McFarlin
  • Makayla Miller
  • Brayden Mitchell
  • Caiden Palmer
  • Grace Roberts
  • Clara Sicilia
  • Alexander Stevens
  • Reagan Swatosh
  • Nate Swofford

The Medallion Award for Scholastic Excellence

For seniors who have maintained a grade point average of 3.7 or above for every semester at Ava High School.  Congratulations to the following seniors who have accomplished this award:

  • Claire Fossett
  • Olivia Heriford
  • Haley Herrera
  • Emaly Keyes
  • Dylan King
  • Regan Koop
  • Megan Lakey
  • Eden Little
  • Karcee McFarlin
  • Grace Roberts
  • Reagan Swatosh
  • Nate Swofford

2020 Academic Student of the Year:

  • Hunter Downs

 2020 Citizen of the Year:

  • Nate Swofford

