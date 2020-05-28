Ava R-1 School District Receives $1500 Grant for Food Travel Carts

Ava R-I School District has received a $1500.00 grant from GENYOUth’s COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund.

The grant is part of a nationwide campaign by GENYOUth and America’s Dairy Farmers (including Midwest Dairy) to support schools in providing essential nutrition to students during Coronavirus pandemic school closures.

There are currently 124,000 schools closed across the country, yet the majority of those public schools remain open for feeding purposes. Federal funding supports feeding programs, but additional funding is needed for equipment used in new ways to deliver food.

GENYOUth’s COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund launched on Monday, March 30. The Fund allows schools to apply for up to $3,000 for cold storage equipment for perishable items, transportation, single-serve packaging, and safety and sanitation tools to provide meals through non-traditional means.

Over 10,000 schools have applied for grants nationwide.

“Our school district was very fortunate to have been selected to receive these funds for purchasing travel carts to help transport meals to families during our COVID closure,” said Ava R-I Superintendent Dr. Jason Dial.

Donations to the fund can be made online at genyouthnow.org or by texting “SCHOOLS” to 20222.

Social media updates about the fund can be found by searching the #ForSchoolsSake hashtag.

