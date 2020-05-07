Ava Place – Nicole Heick

May 3 – Greeting from all of us at Ava Place Residential Care.

We had a very special occasion this week – a 73rd wedding anniversary celebrated by one of our couples, Leroy and Charlotte Higgins. Can you imagine that?! What a beautiful and rarely achieved event. We know their daughters wanted to celebrate with them, but we made them feel extremely loved and extremely special. Fun decorations and photos hung by their room, a handsome boutonniere for him and a gorgeous wrist corsage for her. A lovely, delicious cake was shared by all. It was so heartwarming. If you would like to send a greeting to them, send in care of Ava Place.

Our community continues to be so giving and thoughtful! Dominoes, new magazines, cards with a word search puzzle, beverages and more dropped at our front door. We also received in the mail super sweet , beautifully colored scripture pages from a family that visits us monthly. All thirty were colored by kids who are age seven and under.

There have been so many window visits and Video Calls! The technology of seeing their family live on screen has amazed some residents and definitely made a difference for them.

The highlight of our week was the Community Parade. There was a buzz of excitement as parade got closer. They were excited to go outside in the sun, to see loved ones and all the people in our community who care. Donning a face mask, sunscreen and a hat they were a talkative, funny lively bunch! They said it was a perfect day and couldn’t believe the parade was all for them. The challenging months behind us seemed to be just a memory as Ava Place has so much to be thankful for.

Happy Mother’s Day and WE APPRECIATE AVA, you have been incredible to us. Until next time we will continue to love what we do, love why we do it and love who we do for.