Ava Man Sentenced to Department of Corrections  During Law Day May 5th

With the courts closed to in- person hearings through May 15, the May 5th law day docket was facilitated through video conference.

During the proceedings, Judge Craig Carter sentenced Samuel Nelson, 49, of Ava, Missouri, to the Department of Corrections. Nelson received five years for trafficking in stolen identities and three years for failure to appear at his scheduled court date. The stolen identities case occurred in January 2015 and was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The failure to appear occurred in August 2015 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Altogether there were 18 felony cases on the docket heard via video conferencing, with four other felony pleas being entered.