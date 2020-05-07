Ava High School Class of 2020 Senior Activities

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, events for the graduating class of 2020 have been rescheduled.

Senior Awards Assembly

An awards slideshow will be released on Friday, May 15th, at 9:30 a.m. This is the same date and time the awards assembly was scheduled to occur. The slideshow will highlight students who are receiving awards and scholarships that would have been awarded during the Senior Awards Assembly.

“Hometown Cruise”

On Friday, May 15th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., seniors from the Class of 2020 will cruise the main streets through Ava (only registered and insured vehicles allowed – no 4-wheelers or dirt bikes).

Local businesses are encouraged to turn on their lights, decorate and paint front windows, and/or make signs to hang in front of their business.

Community members are asked to line the main streets –– Springfield Road, Jefferson Street, and the Ava Square, to honor, cheer, and celebrate the Class of 2020 while they cruise.

If any business would like to offer a small token of celebration to the Class of 2020, please email Katie Burkdoll, kburkdool@avabears.net.

Graduation

Ava High School Graduation for the Class of 2020 is scheduled for Friday, June 12th, 7:00 p.m., Silvey Field at C.E. Harlan Stadium (football field). Pending COVID-19 restrictions, an alternate date has been set for Friday, July 17, 7:00 p.m. at the football field.

Prom

Saturday, June 20 is suggested as the special date for prom, pending COVID-19 restrictions. At this time, Promenade will be held in the Ava Performing Arts Center at 6:00 p.m. with Prom in the AHS Cafeteria from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. If canceled, Prom will not be rescheduled.