Ava City Council Renews Agreements with Extension, Chamber of Commerce, Community Center

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

On Tuesday, May 26th, the Ava Board of Aldermen convened for a business session at 5 p.m.

U of M Extension

Terri Fossett and Krista Tate, from the University of Missouri Extension addressed the board about the Ava program and why they need the support of the city’s $10,000 annual payment to operate the Ava office. There is a full time office staffer paid from the Douglas County and City annual payment of $20,000 combined. The office is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Many Douglas county residents use the Ava office for in-house soil testing and get results while they are there. The aldermen voted 4-0 to approve the funds.

City Finances

City Treasurer Peggy Porter reported that the city currently has a cash balance of $2.6 million and holding.

Reading of Bills

During the meeting the Aldermen heard the reading of the following bills. All resolutions were approved by unanimous votes.

Resolution #2020.05.02

This resolution renews the City’s agreement to pay the Ava Area Chamber of Commerce for services and expenses incurred in promoting Ava and surrounding areas.

Resolution #2020.05.03

The resolution allows the City to renew the lease on the Fairgrounds to the Douglas County Fair Association.

Resolution #2020.05.04

This resolution allows the City to extend the $500/month lease arrangement on the Community Center.

Ordinance #1072

This ordinance covers some revisions and cleanups within the City of Ava’s Code of Ordinances. The ordinance was read twice and approved unanimously.

CARES Funding

The City plans to submit employee wages, safety glass at City Hall utility wages, and other items for reimbursement from the $1.5 million in CARES funds received by Douglas County.

Utility Window Safety Glass

The Aldermen approved a quote of $2,881.00 from Springfield Glass Company to install safety glass in front of the utility payment counter at City Hall.

Disinfectant Foggers

These have been ordered for pool, city hall and community center. The foggers will hold 3 tablets for each device and can be used at the pool, playground, city hall and community center. The cost is around $2,972.00 and will cover a year of use.

MIRMA Bill

Thee MIRMA bill is $164,563.00 (after loss fund credit $22,169.00). MIRMA issues credits to cities for not having too many insurance or workers compensation claims and for complying with the safety training requirements and PD training. MIRMA holds annual audits and cities are scored accordingly.

Veterans Walk Flag Poles

Flag poles for the Veterans Walk have been ordered at a cost of $7,009.00. The funds were approved last year and set aside from this year’s budget.

Closed Session

The Aldermen voted 4-0 to transfer city employee Brandon Maggard from the brush crew to the electric department, starting June 1st, to fill a vacancy due to an employee retirement.

Attendance

Councilmen present were Billy Stewart, Noel Dye, Keith Jones, and Stan Lovan.

Next Meeting

City officials and Aldermen will reconvene on June 9th at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.