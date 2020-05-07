Ava Art Guild To Host Spring Show, Workshops 

These times have been strange and stressful for most of us, but the Ava Art Guild is now trying to get back to our monthly workshops.

The April workshop was canceled but May will go on with some changes, as Jo Ann Hereford will lead painting and decorating quilt squares. The workshop will be held on May 9, and we will comply with social distancing guidelines. The Guild is assuming the six-foot distancing rule, with ten or fewer attendees allowed. The workshop format will be changed to a morning session from 10 to 11 a.m., and an afternoon session from 2-3 p.m. with each session limited to 10 people. Please sign up to attend the session of your choice by texting or calling Caryl, (417) 893-9638. Please wear a mask.

If you can’t attend on May 9, the gallery is still closed to the general public, so Jo Ann, who is leading the workshop, is willing to hold additional sessions as needed. Contact Caryl, or Jo Ann, (417) 683-2104.

At this time Jo Ann has quilted all the requested squares that will be painted and around 10-15 extras are available for anyone who wishes one. The squares are labeled, and at the gallery location. People are encouraged to add their squares to the August quilt show as pillows, wall hangings and more. If you prefer, please feel free to pick up your squares prior to the meeting and work on them at home. Jo Ann is optimistic the quilt show will go ahead as planned in August.

Art Guild members are once again hosting the annual Spring Art Show which showcases art from the Ozarks in many mediums and categories. The deadline is Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. To enter, please call Caryl 417-893-9638 to make an appointment for entries. The show will run from May 27 to June 5, Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

All types of art are welcome, with beginner, intermediate and advanced categories. There is also a junior category for ages under 18. The junior category is judged separately.

Entry fees are $3 per item for adults, and $1.50 for junior entries. All entries must be family friendly, and include but are not not limited to: paintings, drawings, 3-D art, mixed media, photography and much more. The show director has final say on all entries. All framed art must have a wire hanger, with no sawtooth hangers allowed. Ribbons will be given in all categories, and Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice selections will receive cash prizes.

The show is open to the public, and free. Everyone is welcome to come browse and vote for a favorite adult and junior entry. However, during the show, the ten person rule will be observed.

The Gallery address is 303 East Washington Avenue, across from Douglas County Herald office.

For more information, please call Caryl (417) 893-9638, or email avaartguild@yahoo.com, or visit avaartguild.org or find us on Facebook.