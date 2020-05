August 8, 1970

HeraldĀ Archives

This group of Ava youngsters, coached by Mrs. Mary Lou Sallee, participated in the West Plains swimming meet last week. They are, left to right (front row): Kirk Reid, Marla Knisell, Steve McGarry, Kathy Durham, Tari Miller, Angel Lawler, David Goodman, Tommy Duran, and Randy Raley. Back row: Terry Goodman, Skip Sallee, Junior Fleetwood, Jeff Fleetwood, Gary Prince, Becky Decker, Jim McGarry, Tracy Fassholz, Bob Howe, Anne Sallee, Jalanna Fleetwood, Kay Turley and Phillip Norman. Absent when the photo was taken were Lori Phillips, Toni Clinkingbeard, Mickey Sallee, John Langron, Donna Hale and Barry Manis.