Ava High School’s varsity pom-pom girls who will be displaying their entertainment routines with the opening of football season are, left to right (front row): Carolyn Spurlock, Carolyn Dougherty, Rosie Halstead. Back row: Lu Ann Hendrix, Jennifer Snelson, Kathy Leonard, Susie Grigg. Not present when photo was taken was Patty Barnum.