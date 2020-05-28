Ashcroft Drives 5,000 Miles in Two Weeks, Delivers Election Supplies to Local Election Officials in Every County: Reminder: Ava R-I Residents Vote June 2

JEFFERSON CITY –- On May 22, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft wrapped up a 5,046-mile, two-week trip visiting every county in Missouri delivering face masks, distancing strips, sanitizer, face shields and posters to local election authorities for the upcoming 2020 elections.

Over the last two weeks, Ashcroft drove the equivalent of a trip from Miami, Florida, to Anchorage, Alaska, crisscrossing the state to deliver nearly 17,000 face masks and 17,000 face shields, more than 500 gallons of sanitizer, 1,200 8-oz. pump bottles of hand sanitizer, 16,000 posters advocating physical distancing and more than 40,000 bright yellow floor strips to set distancing expectations.

“We have been working for months to secure the supplies that local election officials need to ensure the safety of our upcoming elections. Delivering these supplies to each of our 116 local election authorities the past two weeks provided a great opportunity to speak personally with them. You can have a different kind of conversation when you’re face-to-face. I also wanted to personally thank the county clerks because they are working very hard to keep your elections running smoothly.”

“I want Missouri voters to know that we are working together on the local, state and federal levels to take every precaution to make voting safe and streamlined in the upcoming elections,” Ashcroft said.