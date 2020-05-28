Arno – Hellen Blakey

May 24 – Last Monday someone fixed the road and Nina got out and came by my house to show me all the pictures of which senior got what scholarship. I got to see Grace Roberts get the Michael Blakey scholarship. I appreciate Nina for showing it to me.

On Tuesday I went to Dr. Woods office in Ozark, afterward I went to one store for angel food cake mix, but they were out so I finished my other errands, getting flowers and birthday cards then I headed to fill up on gas because it was the same price as it was up there.

Last Wednesday, I washed 2 loads of clothes I stayed until almost 5:30 for Bill to come and spray for bugs but I left and went to the store and got some angel food mix that had come in the day before.

On Thursday, I baked bread, Lee mowed my yard and it looks nice.

Friday I went to Clinkingbeard and viewed Jerry Ellison and Kevin Lambert body and sign their book. I took a loaf of bread up to Shirley Riley and when I parked there was a big bunny rabbit setting beside her car. I watched it for a while and it started eating white clover, finally I opened my door and it ran under the car. Then when I got home there were two young squirrels running around my yard.

Saturday Monica came up and we went to Preston to the restaurant and ate dinner with Dale and Millie McPheeters, Jimmie and Katie Moulder, Keith Simmons and his son Scottie Simmons and daughter Allie. When we left Preston we went to Tunis to the Hopewell Cemetery where our folks and families are buried.

On Sunday I went to church. Brother Charles preached about “Remember” coming from 1 Corinthians, Luke, and John. I put flowers on three graves after church.

Keep praying for our sick folks. My prayers and sympathies go out to the Ellison and Lambert families and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.