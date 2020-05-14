Arno – Hellen Blakey

May 11 – Last Monday, James brought his work trailer and parked it at my house. They had finished the job at Goodhope. Kay stopped and got my news.

On Wednesday of last week, I baked bread. Then I went to town to take care of something, but their door was locked. I took a picture to the newspaper office. When Kay went home, she stopped and got their anniversary card and cake.

On Thursday, I went to town and stopped at the school and took care of some business. I went to the store for some yeast and stopped by the Drug Store. Lee came and mowed my yard.

Last Saturday, I went to Trae and Kendra Shelton’s to Sloane #2 birthday party. I got there just as they were singing Happy Birthday. We ate cake and strawberries. Then we went outside and she opened all her presents and pictures were taken. Those present were Trae, Kendra, Finley, Sloane Shelten, Gary and Richelle Shelton, Courtney Shelton, Erin Wolford, Hunter Shelton, Jim and Savannah Lester, Kristie Blakey, JK, Brittany, Lincoln and Bennett Sturgeon, Justin, Tara, Jett, Haven Coonce, James Blakey, Robert and Becky Roberts, Larry Shelton and Hellen Blakey.

Sunday was Mother’s Day and I had a surprise after church started. My daughter and my daughter Monica came up to be with me.

Brother Charles message was about Mother’s Day coming from 1 Kings, John, and Matthew. Monica and Joel followed me home and gave me a bouquet of flowers and then they went on to Springfield to see Joel’s mother Lucy. James came up and we went over to Kelsey and Dustin’s for dinner. Joining us were Kelsey, Bentlee and Maddi Seaborn, Mark, Sherry and Mark W. Blakey, Dwayne and Lori Kay Davis, James Blakey and Hellen Blakey.

I went to Ellis and Michelle’s that evening for supper. Present were Ellis and Michelle Blakey, Wesley Lootens, Michelle Reaber, Robert Gunter, Johnny Gunter, Hellen Blakey. I got cards and gifts from Mark, Sherry and Mark W., Dustin, Kelsey, Bentlee and Maddi Seaborn, Ellis and Michelle Blakey.

Vernal and Ellen called, as well as two sisters, Mollie and Katie. Mark texted me early and James called that morning

I had a wonderful Mother’s Day. I stopped by John Stephens on my way to church with cake and homemade ice cream.

Keep praying for our sick folks. My prayer and sympathy goes out to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.