APR Release Finds All MSU Programs in Good Standing

From the NCAA

INDIANAPOLIS –– Missouri State University has once again been deemed in good standing in all 17 intercollegiate sports, according to Tuesday, May 19, annual release of the Academic Progress Rate (APR) data by the NCAA.

All of MSU’s programs exceed the minimum 930 multi-year APR score for the most-recent four-year period from 2015-16 to 2018-19.

MSU’s softball, women’s tennis and women’s soccer programs all posted perfect 1000 multi-year scores during the most-recent period. Each of those programs earned NCAA public recognition award status, released last week, by accumulating multi-year APR scores in the top 10 percent of all teams at the Division I level.

“I am very proud of our coaches and our staff for continuing to make this a priority,” said Director of Athletics Kyle Moats. “To have three sports achieve perfect scores and all of our teams exceeding the NCAA standard is great for our university.”

To be eligible to compete in the 2020-21 postseason, Division I teams must achieve a 930 four-year APR score. NCAA members chose the 930 standard because that score predicts, on average, a 50 percent graduation rate for teams at that APR level. Additionally, teams must earn at least a 930 four-year APR to avoid penalties.

The APR provides a real-time look at a team’s academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a measure of each team’s academic performance.

In addition to its three publicly-recognized programs, MSU achieved the following multi-year APR scores in its other sports during the most-recent four-year period: baseball (961), men’s basketball (938), football (971), men’s golf (985), men’s soccer (976), men’s swimming (995), women’s basketball (976), women’s cross country (990), women’s golf (969), beach volleyball (985), women’s swimming (990), women’s track and field (972) and volleyball (989).

Nationally, the overall four-year Academic Progress Rate concluding with the 2018-19 academic year held steady at 983 for the third consecutive year, the highest ever recorded. Four-year rates for baseball (977) and women’s basketball (983) increased by a point nationally with football (964) holding steady and men’s basketball (966) dropping one point since last year’s report.