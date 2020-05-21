Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type

5/10/20 to 5/16/20

Abandoned 911 Call – 1

Alarm – 2

Animal Call – 7

Assault – 1

Assist Agency – 3

Assist Agency (Medical) – 1

Assist Person – 1

Check Person – 4

Check Vehicle – 3

Civil – 1

Disturbance, Domestic – 2

Disturbance, General – 2

Disturbance, Noise – 1

Miscellaneous – 4

Missing Person, Juvenile – 1

Motor Vehicle Crash – 1

Shoplifting (in custody) – 1

Stealing – 2

Traffic Stop – 2

Vandalism/Prop. Damage – 1

Cemetery Gates – 3

Total – 46

On 5/10, Ava Police responded to a call stating there were three juveniles in the lower part throwing eggs at people. Deputies spoke with the subjects.

On 5/11, Ava Police were contacted by Signal regarding a drive-off/no pay between 1:00 – 1:30pm. Deputies found the suspect who returned to Signal to pay.

On 5/12, Ava Police received a call stating there was a loose dog that had nipped at his daughter. Deputies found that the animal belonged to the caller.

On 5/15, Ava Police received a call from Taco Bell regarding a white truck had pulled into their driveway, broken some glass in the parking lot, and sped off. The truck had people in the bed of the truck. Deputies contacted the subject vehicle, who stated this was an accident and returned to rectify the situation.