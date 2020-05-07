Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type

  • 4/26/20 – 5/2/20
  • Alarm – 1
  • Animal Call – 2
  • Assist Agency – 3
  • Assist Person – 2
  • Check Person – 1
  • Check Person, Weapon – 1
  • Check Vehicle – 6
  • Community Event – 2
  • Community Policing – 4
  • Disturbance, Domestic – 3
  • Disturbance, General – 1
  • Disturbance, Noise – 2
  • Found Property – 1
  • Harassment – 1
  • Miscellaneous – 6
  • Missing Person, Juvenile – 1
  • Private Property Accident – 1
  • Shoplifting (in custody) – 1
  • Shots Heard – 1
  • Stealing – 1
  • Traffic Control – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 3
  • Vandalism/Prop Damage – 1
  • Cemetery Gates – 2
  • Total – 54

On 4/27, Ava Police checked out a vehicle on the square. The occupant stated she was waiting for her boyfriend.

On 4/28, Ava Police responded to a business on Springfield to check the well being of a person parked in a silver car. The occupant was taking a nap.

On 4/28, Ava Police opened the storm shelter per EMA for Tornado warning.

On 4/29, Ava Police arrested a female shoplifter from a business on Springfield.

On 4/30, Ava Police responded to a caller stating her daughter was having a domestic dispute over their child. The female left with her family and the male and child remained at the residence.

