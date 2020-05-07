Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type
- 4/26/20 – 5/2/20
- Alarm – 1
- Animal Call – 2
- Assist Agency – 3
- Assist Person – 2
- Check Person – 1
- Check Person, Weapon – 1
- Check Vehicle – 6
- Community Event – 2
- Community Policing – 4
- Disturbance, Domestic – 3
- Disturbance, General – 1
- Disturbance, Noise – 2
- Found Property – 1
- Harassment – 1
- Miscellaneous – 6
- Missing Person, Juvenile – 1
- Private Property Accident – 1
- Shoplifting (in custody) – 1
- Shots Heard – 1
- Stealing – 1
- Traffic Control – 1
- Traffic Stop – 3
- Vandalism/Prop Damage – 1
- Cemetery Gates – 2
- Total – 54
On 4/27, Ava Police checked out a vehicle on the square. The occupant stated she was waiting for her boyfriend.
On 4/28, Ava Police responded to a business on Springfield to check the well being of a person parked in a silver car. The occupant was taking a nap.
On 4/28, Ava Police opened the storm shelter per EMA for Tornado warning.
On 4/29, Ava Police arrested a female shoplifter from a business on Springfield.
On 4/30, Ava Police responded to a caller stating her daughter was having a domestic dispute over their child. The female left with her family and the male and child remained at the residence.