Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type

4/26/20 – 5/2/20

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 2

Assist Agency – 3

Assist Person – 2

Check Person – 1

Check Person, Weapon – 1

Check Vehicle – 6

Community Event – 2

Community Policing – 4

Disturbance, Domestic – 3

Disturbance, General – 1

Disturbance, Noise – 2

Found Property – 1

Harassment – 1

Miscellaneous – 6

Missing Person, Juvenile – 1

Private Property Accident – 1

Shoplifting (in custody) – 1

Shots Heard – 1

Stealing – 1

Traffic Control – 1

Traffic Stop – 3

Vandalism/Prop Damage – 1

Cemetery Gates – 2

Total – 54

On 4/27, Ava Police checked out a vehicle on the square. The occupant stated she was waiting for her boyfriend.

On 4/28, Ava Police responded to a business on Springfield to check the well being of a person parked in a silver car. The occupant was taking a nap.

On 4/28, Ava Police opened the storm shelter per EMA for Tornado warning.

On 4/29, Ava Police arrested a female shoplifter from a business on Springfield.

On 4/30, Ava Police responded to a caller stating her daughter was having a domestic dispute over their child. The female left with her family and the male and child remained at the residence.