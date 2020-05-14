Ava Police Activity Report

Calls By Type
05/03/20 – 05/09/20
- Alarm – 1
- Animal Call – 2
- Assist Agency – 3
- Assist Agency (DCSO) – 1
- Assist Agency (MSHP) – 1
- Check Person – 4
- Check Vehicle – 1
- Check Well-Being – 2
- C&I Driver – 1
- Community Policing – 3
- Disturbance, General -3
- Harassment – 1
- Juvenile Situation – 2
- Miscellaneous – 6
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 3
- Prowler – 1
- Shoplifting (in custody) – 1
- Stealing – 3
- Traffic Stop – 5
- Traffic Violation – 1
- Cemetery Gates – 1
Total – 46
On 5/3, Ava Police responded to a call from Signal stating subjects at the gas station are the ones who stole beer from the cooler. It is a black Jeep. Vehicle left the station before deputies arrived.
5/3, Ava Police stopped the black Jeep that had been at Signal. An arrest was made for stealing.
5/3, Ava Police responded to a call from the manager of Casey’s who stated a former employee who had turned in his two weeks notice at the start of April and was in the store trying to work a shift and would not leave. Subject had left before the officer arrived.
5/5. Ava Police received a call stating that a donkey was on the loose. Deputies report that the Donkey is back with the owner.
5/7, Ava Police found female riding a motorized bicycle. Subject was given a copy of the ordinance and advised that she would be issued a citation next time.