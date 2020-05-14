Ava Police Activity Report

Calls By Type

05/03/20 – 05/09/20

  • Alarm – 1
  • Animal Call – 2
  • Assist Agency – 3
  • Assist Agency (DCSO) – 1
  • Assist Agency (MSHP) – 1
  • Check Person – 4
  • Check Vehicle – 1
  • Check Well-Being – 2
  • C&I Driver – 1
  • Community Policing – 3
  • Disturbance, General -3
  • Harassment – 1
  • Juvenile Situation – 2
  • Miscellaneous – 6
  • Motor Vehicle Crash – 3
  • Prowler – 1
  • Shoplifting (in custody) – 1
  • Stealing – 3
  • Traffic Stop – 5
  • Traffic Violation – 1
  • Cemetery Gates – 1

Total – 46

On 5/3, Ava Police responded to a call from Signal stating subjects at the gas station are the ones who stole beer from the cooler. It is a black Jeep. Vehicle left the station before deputies arrived. 

5/3, Ava Police stopped the black Jeep that had been at Signal. An arrest was made for stealing.

5/3, Ava Police responded to a call from the manager of Casey’s who stated a former employee who had turned in his two weeks notice at the start of April and was in the store trying to work a shift and would not leave. Subject had left before the officer arrived.

5/5. Ava Police received a call stating that a donkey was on the loose. Deputies report that the Donkey is back with the owner.

5/7, Ava Police found female riding a motorized bicycle. Subject was given a copy of the ordinance and advised that she would be issued a citation next time.

