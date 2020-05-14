Ava Police Activity Report

Calls By Type

05/03/20 – 05/09/20

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 2

Assist Agency – 3

Assist Agency (DCSO) – 1

Assist Agency (MSHP) – 1

Check Person – 4

Check Vehicle – 1

Check Well-Being – 2

C&I Driver – 1

Community Policing – 3

Disturbance, General -3

Harassment – 1

Juvenile Situation – 2

Miscellaneous – 6

Motor Vehicle Crash – 3

Prowler – 1

Shoplifting (in custody) – 1

Stealing – 3

Traffic Stop – 5

Traffic Violation – 1

Cemetery Gates – 1

Total – 46

On 5/3, Ava Police responded to a call from Signal stating subjects at the gas station are the ones who stole beer from the cooler. It is a black Jeep. Vehicle left the station before deputies arrived.

5/3, Ava Police stopped the black Jeep that had been at Signal. An arrest was made for stealing.

5/3, Ava Police responded to a call from the manager of Casey’s who stated a former employee who had turned in his two weeks notice at the start of April and was in the store trying to work a shift and would not leave. Subject had left before the officer arrived.

5/5. Ava Police received a call stating that a donkey was on the loose. Deputies report that the Donkey is back with the owner.

5/7, Ava Police found female riding a motorized bicycle. Subject was given a copy of the ordinance and advised that she would be issued a citation next time.