25 Years Ago

Circus Jaeger will be in Ava next week to set the stage for the 1995 Poke Salat Days.

After all diplomas had been awarded, Ava High school graduates turned their tassels in unison on cue from Senior Class President Daniel Brown.

Mayor Bud Norman signed a proclamation designating Saturday, May 27, as Peanut Day in Ava. The Ava Kiwanis Club will be giving away free bags of peanuts at the intersection of Highways 5 and 14 (4-way stop).

Mrs. Beverly Robison called on Minnie Terry. She brought her some quilt scraps.

Little Brice Kissee celebrated his third birthday at the Ozark Park with a cookout.

Twenty-one ladies attended the Chitter Chatters meeting in Mtn. Grove.

Edward Uhlmann and Bertha Massey have been fighting the multiflora rose on each of their farms.

Dennis and Dennice Souder of Ava took Elza Souder to the Bonanza in Mtn. Home for Mother’s Day dinner.

Ava High School senior Vanessa Vest was the proud winner of the Orlando Magic hat personally autographed by Shaquille O’Neal which was given away as a fundraising project.

Virginia and Rondo Prock came and took Alta Porter to Springfield to visit with Virginia’s sisters, Vida and Zelda.

Senior Kelly King had to get her pucker just right before kissing the pig at the annual senior assembly.

The Ava High School 800 meter relay team placed 6th at the state sectional track meet at Ozark. Team members are Natalie Welton, Kristy Ross, Willow Liebert and Donnell Roberts.

Andy Mayberry, age 5, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Mayberry, of Wasola, was the “Youngest Fiddler” at Compton Ridge in Branson.

Vanessa Delp, 4th grade student at Gainesville Elementary, won first place in the Ozark County Spelling Bee.

Nine members of Star Workers went to the new Amish Cafe in Seymour for a Mother’s Day dinner. Going were Marion Davis, Jerry Hartley, Marie King, Macie Shireman, Vada Mae Gutierrez, Martha Stillings, Gwynne Kerns, Frieda Fletcher and Elma Lawrence.

Casey Lynn Owens, a 1995 graduate of Ava High School, will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Shelter Insurance Foundation. The award is sponsored by local Shelter agent J.D. Morrison.

Helen, Jacob and Jennifer Batten went to Mansfield’s eighth grade graduation.

Art I winners in the Ava Middle School second semester art show are Zach Johnson, Nichole Odom, Lynette Hamm, Analisa Carpenter, Holy Santon, Amy Goodman, Daniel Willis, Nick Stewart, J.T. Hesterlee and Riki Buchanan.

50 Years Ago

Graduation services for 113 members of the Ava High School senior class will get under way Sunday, with baccalaureate services, and will conclude Thursday evening, when diplomas will be awarded at commencement exercises.

Ricky Stout, 10-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Stout, is now home in the safe keeping of his parents after being missing from home for two days.

The White Oak Grove Club met in the George Moritz home. Roll call was answered by telling something about your mother.

Kevin Coats, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Coats, celebrated his sixth birthday by surprising his kindergarten class with a party.

Arlie Rogers and son Kenny mowed the grass of the Hall Cemetery last weekend.

Robert Page is the owner of two new fox hound puppies.

The Up’n At’t 4-H Club enjoyed a skating party.

Mr. and Mrs. Earl Collins are the parents of a baby boy, Benny Lee. Paternal grandmother is Mrs. Oskie Collins and maternal grandmother is Mrs. Leota McCleary.

Last week Mr. and Mrs. Oran Dewit picked strawberries for Mrs. Ora Casteel and helped put them in the freezer.

Mr. and Mrs. Austin Osburn and C.E. Osburn took a drive down to Theodosia and watched the skiers.

Wendell King baled hay for O.K. Welton. Ronald Francis and Phillip McFarlin hauled it in for their uncle.

Eight piano students of Mr. Jack Floyd were presented in recital. The students, who played for their parents and friends, are Dena English, Marcia Brooke, Loire Phillips, Debra Lay, Valerie Lindley, Becky Holmes, Cheryl Lay and Robert Lindley.

Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Kramer made a trip to Marshfield again after tractor parts.

Mrs. Roy Harrison, neighbor, sent Mrs. Irvin Kramer a nice mess of lettuce fresh out of her garden.

Mother’s Day for Mrs Floyd Roberts was honored with a gift of a framed picture of the four children, prepared unknown to her.

Mr. and Mrs. Lee Roy Engelhardt and daughters went to Springfield and attended the wedding of their nephew, Larry Shumate, and Miss Martha Prine.

Chris Roy, small son of Paul Roy, is still wearing a cast on his broken arm, and has had the chicken pox.

An open house will be held in honor of Mrs. Florence Garrison, who is retiring after 39 years of teaching in the Ava schools.

Mrs. G.B. Wilson was guest of honor when the Women’s Society of Christian service of Ava United Methodist Church met. Mrs. Wilson was escorted to a high top white antique wicker chair by Mrs. Murley Grabeel, where she was crowned “Queen for a day.”

75 Years Ago

Ava merchants will close their stores all day Decoration Day, May 30, under an agreement for holiday closing.

Sixty-three seniors, including four members of the armed forces, were given their diplomas. Corporal Max Norman of the Marine Corps, here on leave, was present to receive his diploma with his class. The other three, who could not be present, are Lieutenant Elby Bench of the Coast Guard, Sergeant Maurice Roberts of the Army Air Corps, and Seaman Dale Rowe of the Navy.

Miss Sylvia Brake, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Brake of Ava, and Keri Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. William O. Smith of Prospect, Alabama, were married at an informal ceremony in the family home of the bridegroom’s parents.

Mrs. James Heatherly and daughter returned from Camp Wolters, Texas, where she has been visiting her husband, Private James Heatherly.

For wounds sustained during the campaign for Guam, Marine Corporal Henderson C. Privett, 27, of Ava, Missouri, was awarded the Purple Heart.

Mr. and Mrs. Roy Rushing and two sons, who came to Ava when Mr. Rushing was made manager of the Kraft Cheese Plant, are living on the Harold Platt property on Benton avenue.

Seaman First Class and Mrs. Raymond Chance, announce the birth of a son, Gary Raymond, in Monett in the home of Mrs. Chance’s parents.

The Bryant extension club met in the home of Mrs. J.R. Franklin. Mrs. Nellie Brooks was the leader and her subject was “Uses of feed sacks.”Mrs. Jessie Hunsaker gave demonstrations of pillow cases and drapery. Augusta Wallace demonstrated a house coat made of dairy feed sacks.

Mr. and Mrs. J.R. McVay and family are moving back to their new home which has been rebuilt since the tornado.

Mr. and Mrs. Jim Bailey are expecting their son, Sergeant Dan Bailey, home from overseas. Sergeant Bailey has been overseas twenty-seven months.

Noel Brazeal was married while on furlough to a girl from Moberly.

Delsa Lakey sold his truck and milk route to Elza Stillings.

Walter Wade, while walking over his farm one day last week, found a 12-foot piece of sheet roofing which has been blown there by the recent storm. It is believed to have come from near Roy.

Lee Floyd took a bus load of pupils on a sight seeing tour through Lake Taneycomo, Branson, and Hollister.

Mrs. Harrison Arbaugh of Clovis, New Mexico arrived in Ava. The Arbaughs left here last January on account of Mrs. Arbaugh’s health and she is much improved. She will return to New Mexico after a short visit with friends.

Six men will go for induction into the armed forces from the Douglas County area. The six are: Andrew Emery, Vanzant; Norman Coats, Ava; Lester Clinton, Vanzant; Orville Trettin, Mansfield; Edeker Brown, Ava; Clifford Denney, Seymour.

100 Years Ago

West Plains had a mass meeting and appointed a committee to obtain 500 signatures to the following pledge: “We pledge ourselves to refrain from buying wearing apparel except when it is absolutely necessary until September 1st. We condemn the use of silk underwear and silk stockings and further pledge ourselves to refrain from their purchase.

Requisition was made on the State Game & Fish Department for a bounty of fifty cents each for eighty-one hawks and owls. In order to claim the bounty the heads of the birds must be presented to the county court.

At the home of Mr. and Mrs. Benj. Pearson, Miss Ethel Mae Spurlock and Mr. H. Harold Platt were united in marriage. Elder Benj. Person performed the ceremony.

S.S. Banta departed this week for Owoso, Michigan, where he will spend the summer with a brother.

The Ava Bottling Works was put into operation by the new owner, J.N. Pellham. The plant will manufacture all flavors of soda pop.

The Christian Endeavor Society will hold a cooked food and ice cream sale at the Ava Hardware Co. to raise money for convention expenses.

Allen Adams is buying half interest in the Star Grocery of this city.

H.S. Wilson presented the Ava High School with a set of twenty-five volumes Britannica Encyclopedia. The books have been added to the school’s library, and will be of wonderful aid to students in their regular school work.

Roy Bearce is expected home from Tulsa, Okla., where he has been attending high school.

Walter Akers has bought a new buggy and harness and a matched team of sorrel colts. Don’t all speak at once, girls.

Mr. Deaton and Mr. John Inman have bought the saw mill outfit of Lark and Son and will saw lumber this summer.

Mr. F.E. Hagg has a fine new buggy for his wife and children to use.

Miss Cecil Gentry has been hired to teach the Pleasant Green school next term for 6 months at $50.00 per month.

Mr. Cornelius was fully established as postmaster last week. T.H.E. Mathis of Ava having audited the books and turned them over to him, thus relieving all concerned of any of the embarrassing features of former transfers.

The last case of smallpox in the city of Mtn. Grove was released from quarantine last week.

Lebanon voted 299 to 5 at a special election last week in favor of a contract with Lewis Quigley to furnish electric power to the city.

A pickle factory is to be established in Cape Girardeau.

A large organization of the Improved Order of Redmen was perfected in Ava with a charter membership of forty-six.

125 Years Ago

A Maine security company has brought suit against Douglas County for $4,000.

Judge Neville of the circuit court of Greene county has called forty-four divorcee cases for trial.

Judge Crow of the Jasper circuit says that he wants some other plea in divorce cases, except “tirdoef living together” or Desirous to marry some other party.

John Patterson who was murdered at Mound City by G.L. Inks, was the tallest man in Holt county, being nearly six feet and six inches.

William De Champ manager of the Southern Railway News company, locked himself in his office and cut his throat from ear to ear. When found, his head was lying across a bucket into which the blood had flowed. He seemed to have adopted this method to prevent staining the carpet.

Albert Harker, a Chicago board of trade man, attempted to stop a fight between two boys. The combatants and a youthful spectator turned on Mr. Harker, and when he had been severely pummeled, the original fight was resumed.

The musical talent of Ava is preparing some fine music for the entertainment Friday night.

L.O. Hailey left the latter part of last week for Washington D.C. on important legal business. He is to be gone about two weeks.

Prof. Bundey, of the Warrensburg state normal school, has been elected principal of the Mansfield school, in the place of Prof. W.S. Platt.

Mr. H. Dunsworth lost a fine cow this week in a peculiar manner. She was found with her horns entangled in a bush and neck broken in a way that would suggest outside help.

Decoration services at the Huffman Cemetery under the auspices of Andy Martin Post, No. 259, G.A.R. Everybody welcome.

The following marriage licenses have been issued by Recorder Spurlock: Hiram B. Barnes to Rosa I. Johnson, both of Rome; L.B. Akin to Nancy J. Maxey, both ot Mtn. Grove,; and Richard S. Brown of Iduma to Rachel Stevens of Vera Cruz.

Mr. Cornellis and Charley Walton passed with a drove of sheep on their way to Webster county.

Edith Brawley has secured the Goodhope school.

Chariton county’s latest freak is a chicken with two feet and only one leg.

Bicycles are getting common in Charlton and bells are suggested.

There are 260 prisoners in the St. Louis jail, twenty of whom are women.

In the low bottom lands of Carroll country ice formed on the morning of May 14.

A rattlesnake 5 feet long is considered the biggest killed in St. Clair county in many years.

The local paper complains because there are too many unengaged pretty girls and worthy old bachelors, and wants the matchmakers to be more attentive to business.