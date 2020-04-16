Westminster College Waives ACT/SAT Requirement and Guarantees Scholarships for Fall 2020 Freshmen

FULTON, Mo. – In the wake of cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Westminster College is determined to help incoming freshmen by waiving its ACT and SAT requirements for Fall 2020 applicants.

The College also announced it will guarantee merit-based scholarships of those currently affected by the COVID-19 campus closure.

College officials explained that as long as students remain in good academic standing and return to campus next fall, they will keep their merit-based scholarships. That arrangement will continue for the next four years.

President Fletch Lamkin, Ph.D., said that Westminster is determined to help all students succeed.

Dr. Paul Orscheln, Vice President of Enrollment Services, added that the Department of Enrollment Services will instead evaluate applicants based on grade point averages and other factors. He said the decision likely could benefit students who do not test well.

Orscheln further explained that Westminster’s merit-based scholarships differ from those offered at larger public universities, where a drop in grades could mean students automatically lose their scholarships. He said, “That can be shocking for a student financially, and once a student loses a scholarship, the individual must ask, ‘What do I do now? Do I drop out?’”

The new scholarship guarantee specifically might help freshmen whose grades dip slightly while adjusting to College.

To learn more, go to www.wcmo.edu or call 1 (800) 888-9266.

Virtual campus visits are available at https://www.wcmo.edu/visit.html.