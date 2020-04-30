Wasola – Theta Nokes

April 26 – “Thus saith the Lord, Learn not the way of the heathen and be not dismayed at the signs of heaven for the heathen are dismayed at them.” Jeremiah 10:2

Sympathy to the families of Joyce Williams and Max Decker.

Saturday the 18th in the afternoon at Ralph and Dana Brazeal’s home celebrated their granddaughter, Liviya Wharton 12th birthday. The guests were Elanee Nelson, Vickie Nelson, Dara Strong, Bill Satterfield, Bailey Strong, Howard and Ella Faye Mitchell, Wyatt Wharton, Zamber Little, Zoe Shull, and me.

Well, yesterday is dead and tomorrow is unborn so remember pray for this world that the coronavirus will clear up. The Black Oak Church is supposed to have church Sunday, May 3rd. I will be so happy about that seeing everyone again since it has been two months.