Wasola – Theta Nokes

How beautiful upon the mountains are the feet of him that bringth good tidings that publisheth peace that bringeth good tidings of good that publisheth salvation that saith unto Zion. They reigneth. Isaiah 52:7.

Since J.Q., our son, worked as a traveling nurse in Connecticut, was fired from his job along with the rest of the traveling nurses, he has come home until his next job.

Friday evening Dave and Karla Eslinger did my yard work. I am so thankful to God that He has given me good friends.

Saturday visitors were Dana Brazeal, Zamber and Cole Little, AnnaBelle Johnson, Dara Strong, Bailey Strong, Honie Nokes and Jack Baldwin.

This is the very first Easter that I have not been in Church to hear a sermon on the first resurrection of our Lord, Jesus Christ. I for one will be so happy to get to go to church again and see my church family. Keep praying that the coronavirus clear up and this would get better.

I have a friend, Billy Rodriguez that needs prayers. He had a heart attack and has had three bypasses and is still recovering in South Cox hospital in Springfield.

I also have a dear friend in Theodosia, John Schultz that needs prayers. He had surgery on a foot before Christmas and got infected. He still has to have support to walk. Remember him.

Keep praying for each other.

Sunday I went to Ralph and Dana Brazeal’s home for dinner. Other guests were Honie Nokes and Jack Baldwin, Ella Faye Mitchell, AnnaBelle Johnson, Zamber and Cole Little.