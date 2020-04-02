Wasola – Theta Nokes

March 29 – It has been a long year, taking Gary to and from Springfield to the cancer center. After being in the hospital 12 days and then the nursing home 10 more days, he passed away. The memorial service for him was Saturday the 21st. After the service family came to my home for dinner. The Black Oak Church sent the food there. My sister, Christine Clayton and my brother, Orville Clayton came down from Illinois for it. When Christine and Orville went back home that Sunday there was a lot of snowing in the St. Louis area.

Other guests at my home were Wilford and Rosella Clayton, Lisa Bland, Howard and Ella Faye Mitchell, Dana Brazeal, Zamber Little, Wyatt and Liviya Wharton, Dana Strong, Beau and Jafi Buege, Cody, Hannah and Charleigh Strong, Honie Nokes, Jack Baldwin, Howard Strong, Brittany Richards, Bailey Strong, Brayden Landsdown, Del and Fanya Scott.

There is still chaos due to the coronavirus. It is hard to see a doctor when you are sick. My daughter has had a cough for two months and has whispered for the past month. Her doctor didn’t want to see her. So I told her to go to Urgent Care in Springfield. She has a sinus infection.

Sympathy to my cousin’s family, Howard Clayton of Waterloo, Iowa. He died March 4, 2020. There will be a graveside service June 12, 6:00 pm at the Hicks Cemetery in Theodosia.

We all need to keep praying for our country, our world. All of these unsettling times due to this coronavirus. Which rumor do you believe?

Fear and greed. Stores can’t keep toilet paper on the shelves beside the food . Restaurants closed, some that still open has carry out only. How much longer will this last? We can’t even go to church, which makes each week longer. I know I can worship Sunday wherever. But I like going to church on Sunday and worshiping in God’s Holy place with other Christians.

“O give thanks to the God of Heaven, for His mercy endureth for ever.” Psalms 136:26.

I pray that God will meet our daily needs.