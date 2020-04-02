Vietnam Veterans Day Observed

On March 29th, members of Ava VFW Post 5993 observed Vietnam Veterans Day in the gazebo on the Ava Square. Jerry Johnson, US Navy USS MANATEE, Vietnam veteran played TAPs. Tommy Roberts, US Navy USS ALAMO (LSD 33) Vietnam veteran gave a prayer. Vietnam veterans Larry Hicks, US Army 101st Airmobile Division 1969-1970 and Roy Brown, US Army 25th Infantry Division 1966-1967 were present to remember their comrades. Other veterans sat in their cars or kept 12 feet apart to comply with COVID-19 social distancing recommendations.

