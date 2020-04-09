U of M Extension Online “Town Hall” Meetings for Producers

WEST PLAINS –– In an effort to keep producers informed and keeping public health top of mind, University of Missouri Extension will host a weekly online “Town Hall” meeting.

Regional and state ag specialists will answer producer questions and provide a statewide update on growing conditions.

Areas of interest include:

Field Crops: Wednesdays, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm;

Livestock/Forage: Wednesdays, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm;

Commercial Horticulture: Wed. 12 pm – 1 pm;

Home Horticulture: Wednesdays 11 am – 12pm.

Participants are asked to choose your interest area and submit your information, you’ll be sent a weekly email with call-in information and a link if you wish to join online: https://ipm.missouri.edu/townHalls/