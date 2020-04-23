The Champion News – Wilda Moses

April 19 – Finally the heavy coats are taking their place in the back of the coat closet. The pockets have been emptied of cough drops, loose change, tissues, and gloves. They have had zippers zipped, buttons buttoned, and then a thorough brushing before finding their places on good wooden hangers. They will be ready next fall.

Meanwhile, goldfinches are in Champion in swarms and the poke is coming up. If you do not know how already, you can learn how to harvest and cook poke via the internet. It might be better if you could learn those things from your mother or your grandmother, but if that is not possible, it may be a comfort to them just to know you are interested. People seem to be doing a lot more cooking these days. The General himself made a big breakfast of biscuits, gravy, sausage, and coffee. He said it was enough to serve at least two people with big appetites. Three of his friends came to eat, but he guessed they were not too hungry because he had a lot of leftovers. He was hoping to share those leftovers with friends early (before daylight) the following morning. Sherry Bennet offered apologies for not being able to attend. She is a fan of possum gravy. Greg Thompson pledged to bring the Pepto Bismol in case something went haywire. Robert Mull does not like so much protein, thinking that the fast moving squid looking things in the gravy could be tad poles. Lonie Upshaw chided that his Mother surely had taught him better than burn-and-serve biscuits and squid gravy. Joy Ann Coonts Ferrell is just pleased that she does not have to clean the kitchen after he cooks. The good thing is that The General is keeping the community entertained. One Champions Mother might say, “Well, thanks for what little you did do.” But she would say it with a smile and maybe a wink. Little things mean a great deal these days. Asked for a comment, he said, “I’m not one to start rumors.”

A musician from Texas quotes someone saying, “O, but to have the wisdom of an oyster, that I might take an irritation and make of it a pearl.” Musicians need to pull those old guitars out from under their beds and lift their voices and their spirits. While it may be a little irritating to those with whom they share tight spaces these days, there is relief that at least it is a guitar and not a banjo. Champions—Looking on the Bright Side!