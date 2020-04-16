The Champion News – Wilda Moses

April 6 –The current requirement for limited personal community contact has sent people to the telephone and the internet for socialization. We may be more connected in our isolation that we were before, which is an oddity of these new days. Bob and Ethel Leach are doing fine. Ethel misses restaurants. A phone visit with Kenneth and Barbara Anderson lets us know that they are safe and doing well. So is Corrine Rodgers, who is happy about spring, but like Kenneth and Barbara, she misses the Vanzant Jam. Bertie misses the jam too. She is still making pies down in Dora and thinking that these might be some good days for learning new songs. Wyoming snowbird, Marge Carter, hopes they will get back home at the end of April, but says she does not know what will happen. None of us do, but there are baby bluebirds that have hatched in one of her boxes and her kitchen is full of good smells as Doug has to have his cookies. She will have to get her hummingbird feeder out soon. A look back at The Champion News from a year ago reveals that the first hummingbird appeared on April 6th. That is a very auspicious date in that it happens to be the birthday of Brenda’s sister, Beverly. Those Coffman girls keep the community jolly! Thanks and Happy Birthday Beverly Coffman Emery! Next week we will look in on Jerry and Lena, on Wilma and Sally and on Kitty Clover Glen Branstetter. Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, The General sent a thank you note to Darcy Upshaw Cecil, a cousin, thanking her for the “Brief” case that she gave him last summer. He had put it to good use, dumping the contents and using it as a face mask. He said people at the grocery store had given him some disgusting looks, but the social distancing rule of six feet increased to 25 plus feet. It is to be noted that this “Brief” case was made from a pair of sparkling white jockey shorts. Cute. He also reported that last week’s earthquake up in Idaho had shaken Wesley Hancock, another cousin, slightly in his recliner. Nothing fell from shelves so there is another piece of good luck.

Just because things are different, nobody has put the kibosh on birthdays. They may just be celebrated a little differently. Skyline RII Schoolers with recent birthdays are Mrs. Downs on the 27th and first grader, Brailynn Cumby, on the 28th. Another first grader, Tucker Johnson, shares his birthday with Mrs. Willhite on the 30th. However you go about it, your Champion friends hope your birthdays are sweet ones. School is closed, but good things are still going on there. The school’s food service is offering a grab-and-go meal program on Tuesdays free to any child eighteen years or younger. The drive-up service will be open from 10:00-12:00. For more information call Skyline at 417-683-4874. Our great school is supporting the community in a substantial way. Hopes are the community will respond in kind at the polls on June 2, 2020.

“Do you have a match?” someone asked Keegan Shannon as he left the Historic Emporium the other day. He had two fifty pound sacks of something stacked on his left shoulder and two gallons of milk and a full shopping bag in his right hand. He just laughed. Laughter is one of the best things we have going for us during this time when we all have to be so conscious, observant and prudent. We are reminded that there is no glory in defeating a weak opponent, an admonition to inspire courage. “A person just does what he has to do,” says a hard-working Champion providing valuable services. We thank all those folks who are on the front lines keeping things going, like truck drivers, grocers, farmers, health-care providers, fire-fighters and musicians.

Look at www.championnews.us for the news you may have missed in recent weeks as well as all the interesting things that never appear in print. Keep a happy heart the way we do in Champion—Looking on the Bright Side!