Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

April 20 – On this Monday as I write, I’m just sitting here looking like this, as my neighbor Paralee says. It’s still awhile away, but I’m looking forward to celebrating my 98th birthday this July. I feel blessed with friends and family. How else could a person survive so long? A motto I read somewhere and have claimed many times is, “Friends are the ones who lift me up when my wings are too weak to fly.”

I’m also thankful to have such good grandchildren, who step in to see about me every so often. Today, as I write, Kindra and Alexa are helping, and Dana and Makayla come to help too. My family keeps keep my yard mowed and leaves raked, and they do so many other jobs to help me.

But how I do miss my daughter Karen and her husband Dave. They were a real part of my life, as was their son (my grandson) Larry. Cancer – the Big C – has taken a toll in our family. My daddy had throat cancer and was in Rochester, New York, and later my husband Glenn was in the same hospital with cancer. Daughter Karen was with me for the five weeks we were up there. It was a blessing to have her with me while Glenn took the cancer treatments. Another patient’s wife took us under her wing and drove us many places – even to see Niagara Falls. We had supper one night in Ontario, Canada, on the other side of the falls. I sometimes say that I’ve stood in the arch at St. Louis, and I have stood in the mist of Niagara Falls. What a life I’ve been lucky to lead!

My heritage is in Ozark County. Uncle Earl and Uncle Harry Ebrite bought the Ozark County Times from a Mr. Turnbough in 1905, I believe it was. I grew up in the back of the Times office on Uncle Earl Ebrite’s property

I’m wishing I could find the photo of my mother on her 50th birthday holding the coconut cake my sister Edith had made for her in the oven of our wood cookstove. Friends from the Christian and Lilly Ridge churches came for a big party at our house. She was born April 22, 1884, and she died in December 1934, a few months after that 50th birthday party. She was born in Pekin, Illinois, and her father was a captain in the Union Army during the Civil War.

I was sad to see that Max Decker had died. He was a good educator, well known by many in Ozark and Douglas counties.