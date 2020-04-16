Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

Oh, the disability of age! My knees are going on 98 years old, and their hinges are getting worn out. I’m lucky to have my daughter Kris, an R.N., and granddaughter Kindra, who come by often and help me out in lots of ways, including shopping for groceries.

As I see many, many large transport trucks go by my house on Highway 160, I remember when it was our old Route 80, a road that was graveled and graded, not paved. The town hill coming east from Gainesville was really risky in bad, icy weather. I have memories of one time when we were coming home on a Saturday evening in the 1928 Ford touring car Daddy and my sister Ruth had bought new from Ralph Amyx. That road was slick! Sometimes there would be solid ice on those curves coming up the hill.

Sometimes Daddy trusted his wagon and team of horses more than he did traveling in the car, especially when the roads were bad.

Our first family trip in the car was to Bagnell Dam at Lake of the Ozarks. It was a long journey. We got up at 4 a.m. on a Sunday morning and drove up there and came back that night. I was in grade school at the time. We also made a trip to Mammoth Spring, Arkansas. Those were the good old days.

Remembering those days reminds me of my husband Glenn loving to tell the story of driving on old Route 80 from his home in Gainesville to Isabella. “It was 13 miles,” he would say, “and I had 13 flats.” He would go a ways and have a flat. He’d patch that one and go a ways and have another one.

Another time, after my husband Eldon and I bought a new Ford pickup from Ralph Amyx in 1970, Eldon wanted to take a drive. The truck wasn’t four-wheel-drive, as we would buy later. Well, one Sunday we went on a pleasure trip to go visit Grandma Crawford at Mammoth. We crossed the creek at the usual place – and buried that truck in the soft gravel in the middle of the creek. And there we sat. Eldon waded out and went up to the nearest home – the Pendergrass family’s house – and they brought their two mules and pulled us out backward.

Such memories!

I had a good visit by phone recently with Jerry Miller, a good neighbor who’s also a good gardener and shares her produce with me. She told me what all she already has growing.

Beulah Satterfield called and said she wished she could get a start of my winter onions. I used to have lots to share, but they haven’t multiplied lately as much as they used to. Winter onions are real tasty and a little larger than the usual green onions.

My hedge of red japonica, white bridal wreath and yellow forsythia is still so pretty. And across the road I see a are couple of serviceberry trees. God’s beautiful creation.