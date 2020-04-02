Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

Thanks to everyone for all the sympathy cards and expressions, and also the loving remarks and well wishes after my daughter Karen’s death. It makes our loss much easier to bear. I do appreciate hearing from so many friends and receiving the sympathy cards.

I didn’t know the loss of a child could hurt so deeply – and I have experienced the loss of many family members.

It certainly was hard at 13 when my mother passed away. I remember Daddy and my sister Ruth going to town and buying her $40 pinewood casket at Parker & Woods store on the square. They kept the caskets upstairs. A cousin in Marshfield worked at the place where they were made. The pine boxes had no plush padding and lining. I guess the thinking was, what does a dead body need?

My mother was buried wearing a lavender-print dress. I kept the buckle from her belt and her brooch pin, precious remembrances after her Dec. 4, 1935, death.

I was a freshman in high school then. Onard Upton was superintendent, and Robert Sherman was the principal. Willa Norman was our school secretary, and they were all very attentive to my needs.

That high school memory brings another one, of Daddy’s sister, Aunt Eliza Robbins, making me a pair of green gabardine culottes (not shorts!) for our phys ed classes. I was proud of my culottes, which hung down to my knees. I wore them playing on a girls basketball team. All the girls wore culottes.

Again and again, we feel the loss of our loved ones. Now it is Karen and her husband, Dave, who died one month before she did. How could it be that they are both gone from us? Dave enjoyed the Historium so much. He loved the time he spent there. When Karen would take me in to town to get my hair done or for shopping, Dave would spend his time at the Historium.

I heard from Joan Rackley Young, Ida Mae Huse’s sister. She and I have corresponded for years. She was a good friend of Karen’s. They were buddies in their school days, and they used to go to the skating rink in Caulfield together, spending many happy times there during their high school years. Joan said she’s a bit handicapped in writing due to a small tremor. She works in a nursing home in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. I’m the contact she keeps in touch with for news of Ozark County. She subscribes to the Ozark County Times.

My granddaughters are here today as I write, working in my yard, raking leaves. I appreciate them. My “burning bush” – the japonica – is beautiful now, especially with yellow forsythia nearby. They brighten my day.