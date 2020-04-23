Sweden – Linda Johnson

April 19 – Pastor Josh postponed (I like that better than cancelled) church activities including our weekly services until it is deemed safe to resume them. Fortunately, he posts his weekly sermons on our swedenchurch.com website. I go there and really appreciate them. Especially since replaying any part of them is so easy.

A thirty-minute sermon, at least one of Pastor Josh’s, averages around 5,000 to 5,700 words. Curiosity drove me to figure it out one day. Since taking notes of his sermons has been a cherished pastime of mine, I was curious to see how many words I actually retrieved of those 5,000 or so. A good note-taking day will yield about 500 words. From that comes these articles. I pray each time that God helps me write the necessary ones. The April 19 sermon centered on Jonah 1:1-3. It follows.

“The building is not the church, it’s the people. Be the mouth of God, the feet of God to show the world the love of Jesus Christ. We’re going to be preaching out of the book of Jonah and about how he had to come back to God.

I saw on the computer this week that said concerning this virus situation, “Whoever was supposed to go to Nineveh, would you just go already.” I thought that was pretty good, made me think of Jonah. The word of God came to Jonah. We could do a lot worse this morning than hearing the word of God. Hearing from God can change our lives. We can have orators to inspire us and comedians to entertain us but we need the spirit of God to come and change our lives. Our minds can be changed. If our hearts are changed, we can find no better friend than Jesus and no greater truth than the word of God. God can satisfy the longing of your soul.

Don’t give place to the devil in your life or in your family life. During this quarantine or stay-at-home order, get with your family and pray together, sing a hymn, and get your family into the word of God. It’s important. Listen, when the word of God comes to you, pay attention.

“Cry against Nineveh. Their wickedness is come before me.” said God. You’ll find when Christ first came preaching in Mark, the first message that he preached was “Repent.” Why? Because man has sinned and come short of the glory of God. The message to Jonah was specific. He had to do something. He had to go to Nineveh to accomplish something for God. He couldn’t say stay where he was. And today, for you to hear the word of God, you cannot stay where you’re at spiritually to be obedient to God. I wonder today. Would you be willing to go for God?

Listen, the world is desperately wicked. The sin in the world needs to be cried against. It needs to be preached against. Get your eyes off this world and on Jesus. Jonah, Jonah, Jonah, why couldn’t you just do what God said? It’s twenty-nine hundred years later and we say, “Why didn’t you do what God said?” If we could talk to Jonah today, he would say, “Just do what God says. Follow his word.” Jonah, much like us, decided he would not.

Jonah paid the fare to run from God. If you dance before the devil, you’re going to have to pay him someday. Don’t fall for that. Don’t pay the fare. Sin has to be paid for. Don’t take the wages of sin and run from God. Repent. Be redeemed. God wants to save you from your sins.

Christ has already paid the price. Think about our souls being on the auction block. The devil bid high, he gave man all he could want. God came along in Jesus Christ and said, “I’ll go all in.” All you need to do is repent. The price is paid.”

Last Week’s News

April 12 – How close is eternity? How close is heaven? How close is hell? It might be today. No one knows what is coming…(part of Ecclesiastes 10:14, NIV). “I’m here to tell you the truth. Not my truth” said Pastor Josh, “but The Truth. Christ rose for you so you can have eternal life.

The lyrics of the song, “Nobody’s There,” begins with a little ditty about placing flowers where Budda is or hear children pray to Mohammed’s bones. But, go to Jerusalem and look for Jesus’ body and nobody’s there.

The story in the text begins with Jesus hanging on a cross between two thieves (Luke 23:39-47). Now, one thief was giving Jesus the business. He told Jesus that if he really was the Christ, that he should save them. This guy was a thief. He had broken the law. And, yet, he held no idea of his sin and whether or not he deserved to die.

The other thief pipes up and says, “What is wrong with you. Don’t you know that we deserve what we get? This man (Jesus) has done nothing and is innocent.”

Two thieves with two different viewpoints. One thief is hedging his bets. If this is the Christ, Jesus should save him. It’s true that the death of Christ on the cross was to pay for the sins of all including this thief. It’s also true that we all stand guilty before Christ. The soul that sinneth, it shall die(Ezekiel 18:20). Sin is not going to be in heaven. Forgiveness of sin is for those who seek it. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us (I John 1:9).

The other thief is of a different ilk. After admonishing the reckless thief, he turns to Jesus and asks him to remember him when Jesus comes into his glory. This death-bed confession of who Jesus is leads him to his salvation. Jesus tells him that he will be with him in paradise.

The death on the cross paves the way for our salvation. The resurrection from the grave leads us into eternal life. “How death finds you eternity will hold you.” A scary thought proposed by our pastor. But, it’s true, whatever is going to happen for us in eternity is already settled when lying on our deathbed.

“We have church on Sunday because Jesus rose on Sunday.” said Pastor Josh. “It’s the first day of the week–a new beginning. Justice owes Jesus because there was no reason for Him to die. He paid a debt He didn’t owe. It’s a debt we couldn’t ever pay back.”

You can visit us at our website swedenchurch.com. Pastor Joshua Strong can also be heard on our radio program which is on at 8:05 a.m. Sunday mornings.