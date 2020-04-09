Sweden – Linda Johnson

April 5 – It’s nearing the end of Jesus’ life on earth. He sends the disciples to bring him an unbroken colt. “Should anyone stop and ask what you’re doing, say, “Because the Lord has need of him.”(Luke 19:31) God didn’t need me to accomplish His will. He didn’t need disciples to go get the colt. He just has it figured that way.

Way back in Genesis, God spoke the world into existence. But not man. Man was created from the dust of the earth, breathed into his nostrils and man became a living soul. (Genesis 2:7) The things we do in this world is because God has need of it. What does he need? Our obedience. God didn’t need me to accomplish His will. He didn’t need the disciples to go get the colt. He needs our obedience.

Whatever part you play, do what God bids you to do whether you’re great or small or the most or the least. Do as God leads you to do. It may not seem like much but if God has called you to do it, then it’s everything. Be willing to follow the leadership of God. If you do go and there’s a Goliath or a Red Sea in the way or the world’s against it, say “Because the Lord has need of it.” God does not call on us to perform miracles. He knows we can’t. He will do the miraculous. We just need to be obedient.

This is a strange time dealing with coronavirus. I talked to a couple who had been in business for many years and asked them if they had ever seen a time like this. They said, “No” that this was the only time they had seen anything like the present. “We may see it again next year but this is the first time.” People aren’t sure what to do.

“I preached a funeral for my father-in-law this week. People came to me and said, “We don’t know whether to shake hands with you, to hug you, or to wave at you. We don’t know what to do.” People don’t know how to interact.” Here it was at the saddest time, maybe the lowest point in their life and we’re not even sure how we’re supposed to act in public. It’s a tough deal.”

“God just calls us to be obedient. He doesn’t call us to know all the answers. He gives us the only answer we need. He doesn’t call on us to do the miraculous. He knows that he will do the miraculous. God doesn’t need you to do the extraordinary. God just needs you to be obedient.”

Last week’s news:

March 29 – “Jesus had heard that they had cast him out…” (John 9:35) Yes, word had gotten back to him about what they had done to the blind man who had received his sight. The once blind man’s testimony is given in John 9:30 through 33. He’s standing before the Pharisees and they have concluded that they have no idea who this man, Jesus, is. He replies, “How can you not know who he is? He has opened my eyes. I know that God doesn’t hear sinners, but I know that a man who worships God and does his will, He hears him. Since the beginning of the world, have you heard of anyone opening the eyes of a man born blind? If he weren’t of God, he could do nothing.” The Pharisees, “You dare to teach us!” and they kicked him out.

What a scene! The grapevine was hard at work. The news of what happened spread like wildfire. Jesus got wind of it. He knew all that the man had been through and how he stuck fast to the truth. And just like the shepherd who looks for the lost sheep, Jesus looks for this man until he finds him. First question Jesus asks, “Do you believe on the Son of God?” (John 9:35) The man replies, “Tell me who he is that I might believe.” (verse 36) “The one you are talking to and see is he,” is Jesus’ response. The most important words any Christian can utter were spoken next. The blind man said, “I believe.”

Pastor Josh’s sermons are posted on the swedenchurch.com website. These past few weeks it has been really nice to be able to hear them. I can picture myself sitting there in the pew Sunday mornings listening and taking notes. I have taken notes of sermons that go back sixteen years. That’s when I realized that preachers messages’ are chock-full of witticisms, references, and things I really wanted to remember. Just like the ones he said right in the middle of his sermon this past Sunday, the 29th.

He was talking about Jesus going on the hunt for the blind man after hearing what happened to him. It was, “Let yourself be found.” When Jesus is looking for you, “Let yourself be found.” Other tidbits were, “Go for God. Don’t stay where you’re at. Slow down, America, and see who’s really in charge. There’s a day coming when you will see him and you will believe. (It’s in Romans 14:11.) If you wait till then, it’ll be too late. Jesus says over and over, “Come to me.” And finally something I’ve heard Pastor Josh say regularly, “You can have just as much of God as you want to have.”

Pastor Strong can be heard on our radio program which is on KKOZ 92.1 FM at 8:05 a.m. Sundays. For now, Sweden Church has suspended all activities until April 4 because of coronavirus precautions. However, the weekly sermons can be heard on swedenchurch.com.