Swatosh is a Semifinalist

The preliminary selections of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars have been made, and Reagan Swatosh was named a semifinalist. She is among approximately 620 semifinalists who have been selected from a pool of nearly 5,600 candidates. The Commission on U.S. Presidential Scholars will soon complete its selection of the high school seniors who will be named as the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars. The Commission’s choices will be announced in May by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.