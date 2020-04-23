Stay Home Order Extended, Missouri May Be Past COVID-19 Peak

by Michael Boyink

On Thursday, April 16th, Missouri Governor Mike Parson extended his “Stay Home Missouri” order until May 3rd.

Governor Parson said the reason for the extension was to “prepare to reopen the economy and get Missourians back to work.”

Parson’s original order took effect on April 6th, and encouraged Missourians to stay at home unless necessary. All guidelines in the original order will remain the same during the extension.

The Missouri Stay Home order does not require all “non-essential” businesses to close. Rather, those businesses are only required to adhere to limitations on social gatherings and social distancing. Some businesses – like hair salons and barbershops – can’t operate without violating those rules, so must cease operations until the stay at home order is lifted.

Parson went on to outline a recovery plan that included four pillars:

1. Rapidly extending testing capacity and volume in the state.

2. Expand reserves of personal protection equipment by opening public and private supply chains and using Missouri businesses in that effort.

3. Continue to monitor and possibly expand hospital capacity.

4. Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri public health data.

“Missouri is incredibly diverse, and our reopening efforts will be careful, deliberate, and done in phases,” Governor Parson said. “We must be ready for a slow but steady road to recovery with some sort of social distancing continuing even as we begin to reopen the economy. I look forward to seeing Missourians safe, healthy, and back to work.”

There is additional light at the end of the tunnel for Missourians.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has revised it’s estimate for when Missouri would see its peak in COVID-19 cases. Previously the IMHE estimated that date as April 19th. The date then slipped out to the end of April.

Now, however, IHME is saying that Missouri already peaked on April 15th. The group also revised its estimates of total COVID-19 related deaths down from over 500 to 362 by August 4th.

View the latest estimates for Missouri at covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america/missouri.

For a look at hard data (vs. estimates), be sure to check the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website at: health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php