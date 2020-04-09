State Releases March 2020 General Revenue Report

State Budget Director Dan Haug has announced that net general revenue collections for March 2020 decreased 4.2 percent compared to those for March 2019, from $759.5 million last year to $727.6 million this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2020 fiscal year-to-date increased 5.8 percent compared to March 2019, from $6.43 billion last year to $6.80 billion this year.

Gross Collections by Tax Type:

Individual income tax collections

• Increased 6.1 percent for the year, from $4.97 billion last year to $5.28 billion this year.

• Decreased 8.9 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

• Increased 2.5 percent for the year, from $1.68 billion last year to $1.72 billion this year.

• Increased 5.6 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

• Increased 15.8 percent for the year, from $291.3 million last year to $337.3 million this year.

• Increased 25.8 percent for the month.

All other collections

• Decreased 2.4 percent for the year, from $370.1 million last year to $361.3 million this year.

• Decreased 17.3 percent for the month.

Refunds

• Increased 1.2 percent for the year, from $887.1 million last year to $897.9 million this year.

• Decreased 13.8 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

