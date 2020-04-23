St. Francis – Gary Kester

April 19 – Sunday April 12 was Easter Sunday and after the solemnity of Lent the church comes alive with color, light & flowers. Altar colors are white and gold, the colors of spirituality and royalty, and to the palms from Palm Sunday are added Easter lilies and fresh spring flowers. Bishop Hartley noted in his sermon that this is the greatest and oldest feast of the Christian church and at this time we are called on to witness once more Christ’s victory over death. Easter marks a turning point in our connection with God through Jesus; the empty grave represents God’s promise fulfilled. In the Epistle for the day, Colossians 3:1, St. Paul tells us what our reaction should be: “Set your affection on things above, not on things on Earth.” During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for himself and for Rudy Sasko.

Sunday April 19 was the First Sunday after Easter and Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Gospel for the day, St. John 20:19, in which we see the disciples’ reaction to the risen Lord: “Jesus came and stood in the midst and saith unto them, peace be unto you.” In this passage we study the disciples and their new relationship to Jesus and His message for they at that time had no peace in their lives. There was no worldly peace but Christ has brought a new kind of peace and a new kingdom, spiritual not political. We see the resurrection for the point of view of the disciples who were now sent to continue His work and this constituted the Christian church. Then He breathed on them the Holy Spirit and in effect ordained them to His work, as God breathed life into Adam in Genesis. During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Carrie Compton and for Jennifer (Berthold) White.